Daily Swim Coach Workout #200

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 19-22 years old
- Target level: National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: < 1 week
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
- Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com
The Workout
No Quote: ‘Grit is passion and perseverance for very long-term goals. Grit is having stamina. Grit is sticking with your future, day-in, day-out. Not just for the week, not just for the month, but for years. And working really hard to make that future a reality. ‘ -Dr. Angela Lee Duckworth
Countdown: 37 Days Left Until RMAC Championships/ 65 to NCAA Championships
Warmup:
3x (r1 swim, r2 drill, r3 kick)
200 feet past flags
4×50 build
Kick/Scull:
8×100 [email protected]:00
IMers-IMO rotate 25 scull in stroke
Free-Rt,Lft, Front Kick, rotate 25 scull free
#IMEN2Group Main Set:
4x
8x25IMO by round [email protected]/Bk-30/Br-35/Fr-25 (1-4 Blast Breakouts w/K.C.) (5-8 Blast 12.5 Finishes)
100 [email protected]:30 cruise
4×[email protected]:50 desc 1-3,4 hold speed (work transitions) (r1- Fly/Bk, r2-Bk/Br, r3-Br/Fr, r4 Main)
#FreeEN2Group Main Set:
4x
8×25 [email protected] (NB Straight arm Finishes)
100 [email protected]:10/1:15/1:20 FPSO
4×50 [email protected] desc 1-3, hold 4 (work turns- Feet past flags/ hold line)
:20-30 sec to start all together
Pull/Swim:
P [email protected]:00 free pull w/snorkel (early catch)
S 2×[email protected]:30 bk/br/fr (Freestylers- swim w/last 50 1 Breath)
P [email protected]:50 free dps w/P only
S 2×[email protected]:30 bk/br (Freestylers- swim w/last 25 NB)
P [email protected]:20 Fast free swim w/P&F
S 2×[email protected] bk fast tempo
200 cool down
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
NB=No Breath
FPSO= Fastest Possible Sendoff
IMO= IM Order
r1= round 1
Tamber McAllister
Head Swim Coach, Dixie State University
SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.
Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming. Click here to view all daily swimming workouts on SwimSwam.
We made it to #200!