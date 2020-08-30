Daily Swim Coach Workout #200

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 19-22 years old

Target level: National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: < 1 week

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

No Quote: ‘Grit is passion and perseverance for very long-term goals. Grit is having stamina. Grit is sticking with your future, day-in, day-out. Not just for the week, not just for the month, but for years. And working really hard to make that future a reality. ‘ -Dr. Angela Lee Duckworth

Countdown: 37 Days Left Until RMAC Championships/ 65 to NCAA Championships

Warmup:

3x (r1 swim, r2 drill, r3 kick)

200 feet past flags

4×50 build

Kick/Scull:

8×100 [email protected]:00

IMers-IMO rotate 25 scull in stroke

Free-Rt,Lft, Front Kick, rotate 25 scull free

#IMEN2Group Main Set:

4x

8x25IMO by round [email protected]/Bk-30/Br-35/Fr-25 (1-4 Blast Breakouts w/K.C.) (5-8 Blast 12.5 Finishes)

100 [email protected]:30 cruise

4×[email protected]:50 desc 1-3,4 hold speed (work transitions) (r1- Fly/Bk, r2-Bk/Br, r3-Br/Fr, r4 Main)



#FreeEN2Group Main Set:

4x

8×25 [email protected] (NB Straight arm Finishes)

100 [email protected]:10/1:15/1:20 FPSO

4×50 [email protected] desc 1-3, hold 4 (work turns- Feet past flags/ hold line)

:20-30 sec to start all together

Pull/Swim:

P [email protected]:00 free pull w/snorkel (early catch)

S 2×[email protected]:30 bk/br/fr (Freestylers- swim w/last 50 1 Breath)

P [email protected]:50 free dps w/P only

S 2×[email protected]:30 bk/br (Freestylers- swim w/last 25 NB)

P [email protected]:20 Fast free swim w/P&F

S 2×[email protected] bk fast tempo

200 cool down





