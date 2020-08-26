Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Daily Swim Coach Workout #196

by Dan Dingman

August 26th, 2020

Workout Context

  • Purpose:  Base building
  • Target age group:  15-18 years old, 19-22 years old
  • Target level:  Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level, Age Group (Advanced)
  • Weeks until target meet:  15 weeks
  • Team Location:  United States
  • Course:  25 Yards
The Workout

stretch
FT
[5x]
[10 hang cleans]
    [10 ankle rotations each]
        
[3×12 super set]
DB bench press
OH tricep EXt
band low row
    
[2x]
[5-15] pull ups/lat pull downs
    [5 BB roll outs]
    [10 Russian twist with weight]

10×50 k/s @1:00

2x
    4×25 BO @35
    4×50 kick build @1:20
    4×50 descend @1:00

2x
    4×25 UW @group
    3×300 swim @group
    3×100 kick @group

10×50 [email protected] [email protected]/ [email protected]:00

Coach Notes

The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.

DB=Dumbbell
OH=overhead
BB=Barbell
FT= Foundation Training
BO= Breakout
EXT= extenstion
UW=underwater
@group=specific group intervals for the different level athletes


Matthew Moon
Head Men’s and Women’s, Bakersfiled College

