Daily Swim Coach Workout #196

Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level, Age Group (Advanced)
- Weeks until target meet: 15 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
stretch
FT
[5x]
[10 hang cleans]
[10 ankle rotations each]
[3×12 super set]
DB bench press
OH tricep EXt
band low row
[2x]
[5-15] pull ups/lat pull downs
[5 BB roll outs]
[10 Russian twist with weight]
10×50 k/s @1:00
2x
4×25 BO @35
4×50 kick build @1:20
4×50 descend @1:00
2x
4×25 UW @group
3×300 swim @group
3×100 kick @group
10×50 [email protected] [email protected]/ [email protected]:00
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
DB=Dumbbell
OH=overhead
BB=Barbell
FT= Foundation Training
BO= Breakout
EXT= extenstion
UW=underwater
@group=specific group intervals for the different level athletes
