Daily Swim Coach Workout #187

Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 9-12 years old, 13-18 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Intermediate), Age Group (Advanced)
- Weeks until target meet: 3 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Meters
The Workout
Warm Up
#SC
4x
100 free @ 1:45
75 back @ 1:30
50 breast @ 1:15
25 fly @ :45
#JC
3x
100 fr @ 2:00
75 bk @ 1:45
50 br @ 1:30
25 fl @:45
Drill
8×25 @ :45 (1 stroke fly/1 stroke breast)
4×50 @ 1:15 (free/bk triple switch)
Swim,
20×50 @ 1:15
(1-2 ez free, 3 stroke fast, 4-5 ez free, 6-7 str fast, 8-9 ez free, 10-12 str fast,13-14 ez free, 15-18 str fast, 19-20 ez free)
Kick
10 min kick
(goal is 500 meters for #SC and 400 meters for #JC)
#SC
300 free/back by 100 with paddles and fins
3×100 free desc. @ 1:45
200 free with snorkel
8×25 choice @ :30
