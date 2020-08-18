Daily Swim Coach Workout #187

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 9-12 years old, 13-18 years old

Target level: Age Group (Intermediate), Age Group (Advanced)

Weeks until target meet: 3 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Meters

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

Warm Up

#SC

4x

100 free @ 1:45

75 back @ 1:30

50 breast @ 1:15

25 fly @ :45

#JC

3x

100 fr @ 2:00

75 bk @ 1:45

50 br @ 1:30

25 fl @:45

Drill

8×25 @ :45 (1 stroke fly/1 stroke breast)

4×50 @ 1:15 (free/bk triple switch)

Swim,

20×50 @ 1:15

(1-2 ez free, 3 stroke fast, 4-5 ez free, 6-7 str fast, 8-9 ez free, 10-12 str fast,13-14 ez free, 15-18 str fast, 19-20 ez free)

Kick

10 min kick

(goal is 500 meters for #SC and 400 meters for #JC)

#SC

300 free/back by 100 with paddles and fins

3×100 free desc. @ 1:45

200 free with snorkel

8×25 choice @ :30



