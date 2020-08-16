Daily Swim Coach Workout #186

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old, 23+ years old

Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level, Elite International Level, Masters (Intermediate), Masters (Advanced)

Weeks until target meet: 9 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

Weights:

59:00

Swim:

1x

1 x 500 swim with fins – every fifth lap is water polo (head up working on quick catch)

Pre-set:

1x

8 x 75 on 1:20 reverse IM order (no paddles)

Odds = scull/pull/scull (stroke appropriate scull)

Evens = pull/scull/pull

Mains set:

1x

8 x 300 pull on 4:00/4:15

Odds = choice strong

#1 = fly/IM/back by hundred

#3 = back/IM/breast

#5 = breast/IM/free

#7 = IM

Evens = free descend 1-4 (drop buoy at the three hundred + bring in legs)

1 x 100 easy