Daily Swim Coach Workout #179

by Dan Dingman 0

August 09th, 2020 Swimming Workouts, Training

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

  • Purpose:  Base building
  • Target age group:  15-18 years old
  • Target level:  Age Group (Advanced), Senior Age Group/ High School State Level
  • Weeks until target meet:  3 weeks
  • Team Location:  United States
  • Course:  25 Yards
  • Shared workout link:  Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

(No School, Winter Storm – Trying to practice before the storm hits!)

WU:
    4 x 75 fr @ 1:20
    4 x 75 bk fr bk @ 1:30
    4 x 75 k @ 1:40

Drill:
    6 x 50 ez dr @ 1:00 [hold stroke count]

PS1:
    #Distance
        6 x 50 @ :50 (decent) [hold 500 pace]
    #EZ
        4 x 50 k @ 1:15
    #Sprint
        4 x 50 bld k @ 1:15
    #Stroke
        5 x 50 st/fr @ 1:00

MS1:
    #Distance
        500 s @ 8:00
        5 x 100 @ 1:30 (decent)
        10 x 50 @ 1:00 (fast) [hold 200 pace]
        20 x 25 @ :05 rest (fast) [when done, subtract 1:35 from your time to see 500 time; goal=500+10-15seconds]
    #EZ
        100 s
        100 k
        200 s
        200 k
        300 s
        300 k
        (Rest 1:00 to put on fins)
        12 x 25 fast w/ fins @ :45
    #Sprint
        12 x [@ 3:00]
            :30 vertical kick (deep end near diving board)
            Push-Off, UWD K to lane six (25 UWD k fast)
            Push-Off in lane six
            25 sprint
            swim back to corner ez (25 ez)
    #Stroke
        12 x 50 st @ 1:00 (fast ez)
        [1=12yd sprint, 2=25yd sprint, 3=37yd sprint, 4=50yd sprint…repeat]
        12 x 100 @ 2:00 (fr st) (med med fast)
        [odds=75fr, 25 fast st – build your tempo! evens=50fr, 50 strong stroke w/ good turn and finish]

CD: 4 x 50 ez [hold stroke count and call your time!]
            

View on commitswimming.com

Coach Notes

The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.

UWDK – underwater dolphin kick


Chris Mann
Varsity Head Coach, Boone High School Toreadors

