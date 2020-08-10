Daily Swim Coach Workout #179

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 15-18 years old

Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Senior Age Group/ High School State Level

Weeks until target meet: 3 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

(No School, Winter Storm – Trying to practice before the storm hits!)

WU:

4 x 75 fr @ 1:20

4 x 75 bk fr bk @ 1:30

4 x 75 k @ 1:40

Drill:

6 x 50 ez dr @ 1:00 [hold stroke count]

PS1:

#Distance

6 x 50 @ :50 (decent) [hold 500 pace]

#EZ

4 x 50 k @ 1:15

#Sprint

4 x 50 bld k @ 1:15

#Stroke

5 x 50 st/fr @ 1:00

MS1:

#Distance

500 s @ 8:00

5 x 100 @ 1:30 (decent)

10 x 50 @ 1:00 (fast) [hold 200 pace]

20 x 25 @ :05 rest (fast) [when done, subtract 1:35 from your time to see 500 time; goal=500+10-15seconds]

#EZ

100 s

100 k

200 s

200 k

300 s

300 k

(Rest 1:00 to put on fins)

12 x 25 fast w/ fins @ :45

#Sprint

12 x [@ 3:00]

:30 vertical kick (deep end near diving board)

Push-Off, UWD K to lane six (25 UWD k fast)

Push-Off in lane six

25 sprint

swim back to corner ez (25 ez)

#Stroke

12 x 50 st @ 1:00 (fast ez)

[1=12yd sprint, 2=25yd sprint, 3=37yd sprint, 4=50yd sprint…repeat]

12 x 100 @ 2:00 (fr st) (med med fast)

[odds=75fr, 25 fast st – build your tempo! evens=50fr, 50 strong stroke w/ good turn and finish]

CD: 4 x 50 ez [hold stroke count and call your time!]

