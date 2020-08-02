Daily Swim Coach Workout #172

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: 3 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
15 minutes dry land
10 x 100 @1:30 [3rd lap under water]
2 minute explanation of next set
2 x 300 @ 4:20 broken for :10 at 100s, swim #1 stroke (at least 2/3 no free, and if you choose free it is hypoxic by 5 strokes), #2 IMs (individual 100 IMs); SP1-2
2 x 200 @ 2:40 swim #1 choice (if free: hypoxic by 5), #2 IM; concentration on speed walls; Variable Speed (25: fast/easy; 25 easy/fast)
2 x 100 @ 1:20 swim #1 choice (if free hypoxic by 5), #2 IM (build to sprint by 25s)
4 x 50 @ :50 swim one each stroke IM order 5 fast strokes / 5 slow strokes
1 x 50 @ 2:00 REC
2 minute explanation of next set
12 x 50 @ 2:30 (6 from block and 6 from push)either all 1 stroke or half and half; SP3 Highest quality/speed you can produce (record all times)
1 x 50 @ 2:00 REC
2 minute explanation of next set
5 x 100 @ 1:20 Choice #1-2 Variable Speed by 50 70% – 100%; #3 sprint; #4-5 Variable Speed by 50 100% – 70%
1 x100 @ 2:00 Easy second stroke kick :20 rest
10 x 50 @ 1:00 kick: odds Variable Speed by 25 70% – 100%; evens 10 fast kicks / 10 slow kicks
Recovery swim @ 10:00
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
SP is Sprint training
EN is Endurance training
Darren Sandvig
Coach, Golden West Swim Club (currently)
