Daily Swim Coach Workout #172

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 3 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

15 minutes dry land

10 x 100 @1:30 [3rd lap under water]

2 minute explanation of next set

2 x 300 @ 4:20 broken for :10 at 100s, swim #1 stroke (at least 2/3 no free, and if you choose free it is hypoxic by 5 strokes), #2 IMs (individual 100 IMs); SP1-2

2 x 200 @ 2:40 swim #1 choice (if free: hypoxic by 5), #2 IM; concentration on speed walls; Variable Speed (25: fast/easy; 25 easy/fast)

2 x 100 @ 1:20 swim #1 choice (if free hypoxic by 5), #2 IM (build to sprint by 25s)

4 x 50 @ :50 swim one each stroke IM order 5 fast strokes / 5 slow strokes

1 x 50 @ 2:00 REC

2 minute explanation of next set

12 x 50 @ 2:30 (6 from block and 6 from push)either all 1 stroke or half and half; SP3 Highest quality/speed you can produce (record all times)

1 x 50 @ 2:00 REC

2 minute explanation of next set

5 x 100 @ 1:20 Choice #1-2 Variable Speed by 50 70% – 100%; #3 sprint; #4-5 Variable Speed by 50 100% – 70%

1 x100 @ 2:00 Easy second stroke kick :20 rest

10 x 50 @ 1:00 kick: odds Variable Speed by 25 70% – 100%; evens 10 fast kicks / 10 slow kicks

Recovery swim @ 10:00