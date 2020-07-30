Daily Swim Coach Workout #169

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 23+ years old

Target level: Masters (Intermediate)

Weeks until target meet: 1 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

W/U

200 Smooth

8 x 50 Odds KICK 25 dolphin kick, 25 flutter kick, Evens SWIM 3 strokes fly off first wall, 3 strokes breast off second wall

6 x 75 Pull Descend 1-3, 4-6

Main Set

400 Negative Split

4 x 100 broken as first 25 fly, 75 swim @ base +10

8 x 50 Odds descend, Evens EZ

2 x 200 #1 IM Kick, #2 Odd Way

16 x 25 Odds EZ, Evens Fast Choice dive every other stop @ :45



