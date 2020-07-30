Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Daily Swim Coach Workout #169

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

The Workout

W/U
200 Smooth
8 x 50 Odds KICK 25 dolphin kick, 25 flutter kick, Evens SWIM 3 strokes fly off first wall, 3 strokes breast off second wall
6 x 75 Pull Descend 1-3, 4-6

Main Set
    400 Negative Split
    4 x 100 broken as first 25 fly, 75 swim @ base +10
    8 x 50 Odds descend, Evens EZ
    2 x 200 #1 IM Kick, #2 Odd Way
    16 x 25 Odds EZ, Evens Fast Choice dive every other stop @ :45

    
    

Coach Notes

The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.

Odd way = 25 stroke IM Order, 25 Free


Doug Garcia
Head Coach, Loveland Masters Swimming

