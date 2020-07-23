Daily Swim Coach Workout #162

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old

warm-up

1×800 swim

2x

4×100 EN1 free @1:10

2×150 EN1 free @1:50

4×125 EN1 free @1:30

2×150 EN1 free @1:45

2×100 EN1 free @1:10

2×150 EN1 free @1:40

2×125 EN1 free @1:30

2×150 EN1 free @1:35 – swim relaxed. Effortless speed

1×300 EN1 NS free – strong finish

8x

1×25 power tower – sprint w/paddles and resistance

1×25 sprint back w/paddles



EN1= HR 120-140 – smooth swimming for a long duration without stopping. Power Tower – Buckets with water for in water wt. lifting.



