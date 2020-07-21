Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Daily Swim Coach Workout #160

Workout Context

  • Purpose:  Base building
  • Target age group:  19-22 years old
  • Target level:  National/ Collegiate Level, Senior Age Group/ High School State Level
  • Weeks until target meet:  6 weeks
  • Team Location:  United States
  • Course:  25 Yards
The Workout

Warmup
    600    75 Free – 25 Scull (middle)
    2x
        1×200    3:00     Str Dr/Free Swim
        4×50     1:00     Ch Kick
        1×100    1:30     50 Str Dr – 25 Free Swim – 25 Stroke Swim
        4×50     :45/:40    Desc 1-4
    19    underwater kick

Preset
    1×200    3:00    Swim w/ ankle band
    3×75     :55    Swim w/ first colony turns
    1×150    2:00    Swim w/ ankle band
    3×50     :40    Swim w/ fast turns
    1×100    1:15    Swim w/ ankle band
    3×25     :25    FAST

Preset
    100    1:10    Pull
    100    1:15    Swim w/ paddles
    100    1:30    500 pace
    200    2:20    Pull
    100    1:15    Swim w/ paddles
    100    1:30    500 pace
    300    3:30    Pull
    100    1:15    Swim w/ paddles
    100    1:30    500 pace
    400    4:40    Pull
    100    1:15    Swim w/ paddles
    100    1:30    500 pace
    500    5:50    Pull
    100    1:15    Swim w/ paddles
    100    1:30    500 pace

Main Set
    2x
        3×50    :50    500 pace
        3×50    :45    500 pace
        4×50    :40    500 pace
        100 easy
    
Cool Down
    8:00 minutes continuous

Coach Notes

The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.

the middle scull position is done under the shoulders with in high elbow position sculling under your shoulder base with fast sculling with a very light kick but not much propulsion. The ankle bands are the TYR rally training straps. a D band could be supplemented as well. First colony turns are when you dive down under the underwater at the flags, complete dolphin kicks to the wall and then three at, perform at submerged turn and a normal (fast) breakout working on a tight tuck position.


Jerod Simek
Head Swimming Coach, Truman State University

