Daily Swim Coach Workout #155

Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: 8 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
15:00 – WUTS
3x
4 x 25 on :40 – MAHR Scull Progression
4 x 25 on :30 – MAHR Prime Drill Progression
4 x 100 on 1:45 – MAHR Free Odds: Reduce SC by 25. Evens: @TSC breathing 5’s w/ slow exhale
6 x 50 on 1:00 – MAHR Prime 25 Drill 25 Low SC Swim
6 x 25 on :30 – Prime Variable Sprint
2 x 100 on 1:25 – Overload 75 Free 25 Prime
2 x 100 on 1:20 – Overload 75 Free 25 Prime
2 x 100 on 1:15 – Overload Free, Maintain Best Average
2 x 100 on 1:10 – Overload Free, Maintain Best Average
2x
1 x 50 on :50 – Prime @ Pace (P*2oo)
1 x 50 on 1:00 – Prime @ Pace (P*2oo)
1 x 50 on 1:10 – Prime @ Pace (P*2oo)
1 x 200 on 3:30 – MAHR Choice Swim
4 x 25 on :40 – Prime @ Pace (P*1oo)
3 x 100 on 1:45 – Prime Overload @ Target
2:00 – Hydrate
2x
10 x 25 on :30 – Prime Drill Progression (D-Well Adjustment)
10 x 25 on :30 – Prime Variable Speed (D-Well Adjustment)
1 x 150 on 2:00 – Prime SPRINT FAD
1 x 25 on 1:00 – Prime SPRINT FAD
10 x 25 on :30 – Free @ Low SC (D-Well Adjustment)
Coach Notes
MAHR – Max Aerobic Heart Rate – Low Aerobic Work
Overload – Threshold
Aleks Fansler
Head Coach, Noblesville Swim Club
