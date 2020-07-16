Daily Swim Coach Workout #155

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 8 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

15:00 – WUTS

3x

4 x 25 on :40 – MAHR Scull Progression

4 x 25 on :30 – MAHR Prime Drill Progression

4 x 100 on 1:45 – MAHR Free Odds: Reduce SC by 25. Evens: @TSC breathing 5’s w/ slow exhale

6 x 50 on 1:00 – MAHR Prime 25 Drill 25 Low SC Swim

6 x 25 on :30 – Prime Variable Sprint

2 x 100 on 1:25 – Overload 75 Free 25 Prime

2 x 100 on 1:20 – Overload 75 Free 25 Prime

2 x 100 on 1:15 – Overload Free, Maintain Best Average

2 x 100 on 1:10 – Overload Free, Maintain Best Average

2x

1 x 50 on :50 – Prime @ Pace (P*2oo)

1 x 50 on 1:00 – Prime @ Pace (P*2oo)

1 x 50 on 1:10 – Prime @ Pace (P*2oo)

1 x 200 on 3:30 – MAHR Choice Swim

4 x 25 on :40 – Prime @ Pace (P*1oo)

3 x 100 on 1:45 – Prime Overload @ Target

2:00 – Hydrate

2x

10 x 25 on :30 – Prime Drill Progression (D-Well Adjustment)

10 x 25 on :30 – Prime Variable Speed (D-Well Adjustment)

1 x 150 on 2:00 – Prime SPRINT FAD

1 x 25 on 1:00 – Prime SPRINT FAD

10 x 25 on :30 – Free @ Low SC (D-Well Adjustment)