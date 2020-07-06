Daily Swim Coach Workout #145

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old, 23+ years old
- Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level, Elite International Level, Masters (Advanced)
- Weeks until target meet: 8 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
- Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com
The Workout
Dryland:
25:00
Swim:
1x
1 x 600 swim, every 3rd fifty is kick (breathe every 3)
Pre-set:
1x (aerobic)
3 x 50 free on 0:45
2 x 50 free on 0:40
1 x 50 free on 0:35
1 x 50 free on 0:35
2 x 50 free on 0:40
3 x 50 free on 0:45
1x (aerobic)
3 x 50 fly/back on 0:50
2 x 50 back/breast on 0:45
1 x 50 breast/free on 0:40
1 x 50 breast/free on 0:40
2 x 50 back/breast on 0:45
3 x 50 fly/back on 0:50
Main set:
1x
3 x 300 free on 4:10
#1 = straight up n/s
#2 = broken at the one fifty for ten – n/s
#3 = broken at the two hundred for ten = n/s
#4 = broken at the one hundred for ten – n/s
1 x 100 easy on 4:00
1x
3 x 300 IM on 4:30
#1 = broken at the one fifty for ten – n/s
#2 = broken at the two hundred for ten = n/s
#3 = broken at the one hundred for ten – n/s
1 x 100 easy on 4:00
1x
3 x 300 choice or free on 4:30
#1 = broken at the one fifty for ten – n/s
#2 = broken at the two hundred for ten = n/s
#3 = broken at the one hundred for ten – n/s
1 x 200 easy
Darian Townsend
Head Coach, YMCA Westside Silver Fins
SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.
Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming. Click here to view all daily swimming workouts on SwimSwam.
Leave a Reply