Daily Swim Coach Workout #145

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old, 23+ years old

Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level, Elite International Level, Masters (Advanced)

Weeks until target meet: 8 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

The Workout

Dryland:

25:00

Swim:

1x

1 x 600 swim, every 3rd fifty is kick (breathe every 3)

Pre-set:

1x (aerobic)

3 x 50 free on 0:45

2 x 50 free on 0:40

1 x 50 free on 0:35

1 x 50 free on 0:35

2 x 50 free on 0:40

3 x 50 free on 0:45



1x (aerobic)

3 x 50 fly/back on 0:50

2 x 50 back/breast on 0:45

1 x 50 breast/free on 0:40

1 x 50 breast/free on 0:40

2 x 50 back/breast on 0:45

3 x 50 fly/back on 0:50

Main set:

1x

3 x 300 free on 4:10

#1 = straight up n/s

#2 = broken at the one fifty for ten – n/s

#3 = broken at the two hundred for ten = n/s

#4 = broken at the one hundred for ten – n/s



1 x 100 easy on 4:00



1x

3 x 300 IM on 4:30

#1 = broken at the one fifty for ten – n/s

#2 = broken at the two hundred for ten = n/s

#3 = broken at the one hundred for ten – n/s

1 x 100 easy on 4:00



1x

3 x 300 choice or free on 4:30

#1 = broken at the one fifty for ten – n/s

#2 = broken at the two hundred for ten = n/s

#3 = broken at the one hundred for ten – n/s

1 x 200 easy