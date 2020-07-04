Daily Swim Coach Workout #143

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old

Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Age Group (Intermediate), Senior Age Group/ High School State Level

Weeks until target meet: 3 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

The Workout

FIN- SNORKEL Underwater Warm Up Ladder – Minimum 3rd black line under water swimming.

1 x 200 3:00 3:20 last 25 build

1 x 150 2:15, 2:25, last 25 build

1 x 100 1:30, 1:40 last 25 build

1 x 50 :45 or 50 pocket fly kick, face down

5 x Kick/underwater breast

1 x 50 Kick on :45

1 x 25 underwater breast pull downs only :45

1 x 25 Vert arm Back kick :45

5 x 100 Kick – 1:30 (B : 140, C: 1:50,)

100 ez 2:00

2 x Mini Your Stroke Set

4 x 50 drill (see notes) 1:00

4 x 100 swim descend 1-4, 1:40 (B: 75’s)

100 ez on 2:00 choice

Pull/paddle/fin

6 x 125 on 1:40 Pull, B/C 100/75, last 50 BC 3

6 x 125 on 1:35 Paddle B/C 100/75, last 50 BC 3

8 x 125 on 1:30 FIN/Paddle Descend 1-4, BC 100/75

Dive

6 x 25 1:00 50/100 pace (walk or swim back)