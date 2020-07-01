Daily Swim Coach Workout #140

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: < 8 years old, 9-12 years old, 13-14 years old

Target level: Age Group (Intermediate), Age Group (Advanced)

Weeks until target meet: 2 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

#GreatWhite

Warm-up

600 @ 9:00 REC 50 Free/25 Stroke

1:00

Main

10 x 100 @ 1:35 EN1 Free Pull [1:25] [Buoy]

2:00

5 x 200 @ 3:00 SP3 Free Paddle [2:40]

2:00

1000 @ 14:10 EN1 Free [<=1:25] [if you can, go faster]

2:00

5 x 200 @ 3:00 EN2 Free [2:40]

2:00

10 x 100 @ 1:40 EN3 Free [<1:15]

#HammerHead

Warm-up

600 @ 9:00 REC 50 Free/25 Stroke

1:00

Main

10 x 100 @ 1:40 EN1 Free Pull [1:30] [Buoy]

2:00

5 x 200 @ 3:10 SP3 Free Paddle [2:50]

2:00

1000 @ 15:00 EN1 Free [<=1:30] [if you can, go faster]

2:00

5 x 200 @ 3:10 EN2 Free [2:50]

2:00

10 x 100 @ 1:45 EN3 Free [<1:20]

#Mako

Warm-up

500 @ 9:00 REC 50 Free/25 Stroke

1:00

Main

8 x 100 @ 1:45 EN1 Free Pull [1:35] [Buoy]

2:00

4 x 200 @ 3:20 SP3 Free Paddle [3:00]

2:00

800 @ 12:40 EN1 Free [<=1:35] [if you can, go faster]

2:00

4 x 200 @ 3:20 EN2 Free [3:00]

2:00

8 x 100 @ 1:50 EN3 Free [<1:25]

#Short

Warm-up

400 @ 9:00 REC 50 Free/25 Stroke

1:00

Main

6 x 100 @ 1:55 EN1 Free Pull [1:45] [Buoy]

2:00

3 x 200 @ 3:40 EN1 Free Paddle [3:20]

2:00

500 @ 8:45 EN1 Free [<=1:45] [if you can, go faster]

2:00

3 x 200 @ 3:40 EN2 Free [3:20]

2:00

6 x 100 @ 2:00 EN3 Free [<1:35]

2:00

8 x 50 @ 1:00 REC Choice [RECOVER]

