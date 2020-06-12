Daily Swim Coach Workout #121

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 9-12 years old

Target level: Age Group (Intermediate), Age Group (Advanced), Age Group (Beginner)

Weeks until target meet: 4 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

The Workout

‘Temper us in fire, and we grow stronger. When we suffer, we survive.’

-Cassandra Clare

Warm up

20×50 fr 10 on 50, 10 on 45

-breathe every 5 entire set!



Kick

10×150 fast on 3:00/3:20/3:30 (50 fr, 50 br, 50 fr

Pull w/paddles and buoy

4×200 pull – [2 are 50fr, 50bk] on 3:40 [2 are 50fr, 50br] on 3:50



IM Race Pace

4x through

1xbroken 100 of stroke in IM order on 2:20 [25, 50, 25]

1xbroken 200IM on 4:40 [25,50,50,50,25] Go for 2IM PB!

1×50 on 1:00

[Blue time is: 2:46]



Cool Down

4×50 ascend [1-4] on 1:00