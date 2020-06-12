Daily Swim Coach Workout #121

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 9-12 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Intermediate), Age Group (Advanced), Age Group (Beginner)
- Weeks until target meet: 4 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
‘Temper us in fire, and we grow stronger. When we suffer, we survive.’
-Cassandra Clare
Warm up
20×50 fr 10 on 50, 10 on 45
-breathe every 5 entire set!
Kick
10×150 fast on 3:00/3:20/3:30 (50 fr, 50 br, 50 fr
Pull w/paddles and buoy
4×200 pull – [2 are 50fr, 50bk] on 3:40 [2 are 50fr, 50br] on 3:50
IM Race Pace
4x through
1xbroken 100 of stroke in IM order on 2:20 [25, 50, 25]
1xbroken 200IM on 4:40 [25,50,50,50,25] Go for 2IM PB!
1×50 on 1:00
[Blue time is: 2:46]
Cool Down
4×50 ascend [1-4] on 1:00
Bryan Dedeaux
Head Age Group Coach, SET Swim (Saddleback El Toro)
