Daily Swim Coach Workout #115

SwimSwam's daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old, 23+ years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 15 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

The Workout

stretch

FT Flow (hinge focus)



[2x]

[15 band pull apart complex]

[10 side step with band]

[10 squats with band]

[3 jumps]



[4x (rest 1-2 minutes each round)]

[15 back squats]

[15 hip bridge]



[3×15 super set]

hammer curls

tricep pull downs with band

plate [360]

[2x]

[5-15 pull ups/lat pull down]

[4 breath plank ]



400 swim

300 kick

200 IM drill

100 build

200 kick for time

2x

4×25 UW @45

4×25 Drill @35

4×50 swim @45

4x

4×50 kick build within @1:10

4×25 swim @35 (smooth 70%)

200 kick/swim [by 25] @5:00 kick is fast/swim is easy

200 kick for time



6×50 easy @1:00