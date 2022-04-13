Curry Named SEC Men’s Swimmer of the Year, Scott & Walshe Share Women’s Honor

Courtesy: SEC Sports

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (April 13, 2022) – The Southeastern Conference announced its annual men’s and women’s swimming & diving awards to cap the 2021-22 season.

Brooks Curry of LSU was named as the Male Swimmer of the Year, and Matthew Sates of Georgia was chosen the Male Freshman Swimmer of the Year. Kurtis Mathews of Texas A&M was voted the Male Diver of the Year, while Mohamed Farouk of Alabama was tabbed as the Male Freshman Diver of the Year. Anthony Nesty of Florida was voted the Men’s Swimming Coach of the Year, and Jay Lerew of Texas A&M was tabbed the Men’s Diving Coach of the Year.

Morgan Scott of Alabama and Ellen Walshe of Tennessee were selected as the Female Co-Swimmers of the Year, and Walshe was voted the Female Freshman Swimmer of the Year. Maha Amer of Florida, Kyndal Knight of Kentucky and Brooke Schultz of South Carolina were tabbed as the Female Divers of the Year, while Chiara Pellacani of LSU was named the Female Freshman Diver of the Year. Matt Kredich of Tennessee was chosen as the Women’s Swimming Coach of the Year, and Doug Shaffer of LSU earned the Women’s Diving Coach of the Year award.

For the All-SEC Teams, the First Team consists of the top finisher in each event at the SEC Championships, and the Second Team consists of the second- and third-place finishers in each event. The All-Freshman Teams consist of any redshirt or true freshman who finished either in the top eight or is the highest scoring freshman of each event at the SEC Championships, excluding relay events.

The complete list of the 2021-22 SEC Swimming & Diving All-SEC Awards is as follows:

Men’s Awards

Male Swimmer of the Year: Brooks Curry, LSU

Male Freshmen Swimmer of the Year: Matthew Sates, Georgia

Men’s Swimming Coach of the Year: Anthony Nesty, Florida

Male Diver of the Year: Kurtis Mathews, Texas A&M

Male Freshman Diver of the Year: Mohamed Farouk, Alabama

Men’s Diving Coach of the Year: Jay Lerew, Texas A&M

Women’s Awards

Female Co-Swimmers of the Year: Morgan Scott, Alabama and Ellen Walshe, Tennessee

Female Freshman Swimmer of the Year: Ellen Walshe, Tennessee

Women’s Swimming Coach of the Year: Matt Kredich, Tennessee

Female Divers of the Year: Maha Amer, Florida; Kyndal Knight, Kentucky; and Brooke Schultz, South Carolina

Female Freshmen Diver of the Year: Chiara Pellacani, LSU

Women’s Diving Coach of the Year: Doug Shaffer, LSU

All-SEC First Team

Men

Derek Maas, Alabama

Amro Al-Wir, Florida

Adam Chaney, Florida

Trey Freeman, Florida

Eric Friese, Florida

Dillon Hils, Florida

Oskar Lindholm, Florida

Macguire McDuff, Florida

Alberto Mestre, Florida

Alfonso Mestre, Florida

Kieran Smith, Florida

Matthew Sates , Georgia

, Georgia Luca Urlando , Georgia

, Georgia Juan Celaya-Hernandez, LSU

Brooks Curry , LSU

, LSU Jordan Crooks, Tennessee

Kurtis Mathews, Texas A&M

Women

Kalia Antoniou, Alabama

Cora Dupre, Alabama

Tanesha Lucoe, Alabama

Diana Petkova, Alabama

Morgan Scott , Alabama

, Alabama Rhyan White, Alabama

Avery Wiseman, Alabama

Kailyn Winter, Alabama

Gillian Davey, Kentucky

Riley Gaines, Kentucky

Brooke Schultz, South Carolina

Mona McSharry, Tennessee

Julia Mrozinski, Tennessee

Tjasa Pintar, Tennessee

Trude Rothrock, Tennessee

Kristen Stege, Tennessee

Ellen Walshe, Tennessee

All-SEC Second Team

Men

Kaique Alves, Alabama

Jonathan Berneburg, Alabama

Matthew Menke, Alabama

Tyler Sesvold, Alabama

Reid Mikuta, Auburn

Aidan Stoffle, Auburn

Nathaniel Stoffle, Auburn

Logan Tirheimer, Auburn

Matthew Yish, Auburn

Tyler Watson, Florida

Andrew Abruzzo, Georgia

Ian Grum, Georgia

Zach Hills, Georgia

Jake Magahey, Georgia

Max Berg, Kentucky

Jakob Clark, Kentucky

Victor Martin Roig, Kentucky

Mason Wilby, Kentucky

Manny Vazquez Bas, South Carolina

Nolan Briggs, Tennessee

Micah Chambers, Tennessee

Jarel Dillard, Tennessee

Bryden Hattie, Tennessee

Michael Houlie, Tennessee

Bjoern Kammann, Tennessee

Kayky Mota, Tennessee

Scott Scanlon, Tennessee

Aleksey Tarasenko, Tennessee

Kaloyan Bratanov, Texas A&M

Anze Erzen, Texas A&M

Ethan Gogulski, Texas A&M

Victor Povzner, Texas A&M

Andres Puente Bustamante, Texas A&M

Women

Kensey McMahon, Alabama

Talia Bates, Florida

Micayla Cronk, Florida

Katelyn Mack, Florida

Ekaterina Nikonova, Florida

Duné Coetzee, Georgia

Callie Dickinson, Georgia

Zoie Hartman, Georgia

Dakota Luther, Georgia

Abby McCulloh, Georgia

Maxine Parker, Georgia

Bailey Bonnett, Kentucky

Caitlin Brooks, Kentucky

Izzy Gati, Kentucky

Kyndal Knight, Kentucky

Lauren Poole, Kentucky

Sophie Sorenson, Kentucky

Kaitlynn Wheeler, Kentucky

Chiara Pellacani, LSU

Helle Tuxen, LSU

Amy Feddersen, Missouri

Megan Keil, Missouri

Sierra Smith, Missouri

Sarah Thompson, Missouri

Brooklyn Douthwright, Tennessee

Josephine Fuller, Tennessee

AJ Kutsch, Tennessee

Jasmine Rumley, Tennessee

Chloe Stepanek, Texas A&M

All-Freshman Team

Men

Kaique Alves, Alabama

Charlie Hawke, Alabama

Linus Kahl, Alabama

Jacques Rathle, Auburn

Nathaniel Stoffle, Auburn

Peter Bretzmann, Florida

Mason Laur, Florida

Oskar Lindholm, Florida

Macguire McDuff, Florida

Julian Smith, Florida

Matthew Sates , Georgia

, Georgia Adrian Abadia Garcia, LSU

Michael Laitarovsky, South Carolina

Jordan Crooks, Tennessee

Bjoern Kammann, Tennessee

Women