Curry Named SEC Men’s Swimmer of the Year, Scott & Walshe Share Women’s Honor

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (April 13, 2022) – The Southeastern Conference announced its annual men’s and women’s swimming & diving awards to cap the 2021-22 season.
Brooks Curry of LSU was named as the Male Swimmer of the Year, and Matthew Sates of Georgia was chosen the Male Freshman Swimmer of the Year. Kurtis Mathews of Texas A&M was voted the Male Diver of the Year, while Mohamed Farouk of Alabama was tabbed as the Male Freshman Diver of the Year. Anthony Nesty of Florida was voted the Men’s Swimming Coach of the Year, and Jay Lerew of Texas A&M was tabbed the Men’s Diving Coach of the Year.
Morgan Scott of Alabama and Ellen Walshe of Tennessee were selected as the Female Co-Swimmers of the Year, and Walshe was voted the Female Freshman Swimmer of the Year. Maha Amer of Florida, Kyndal Knight of Kentucky and Brooke Schultz of South Carolina were tabbed as the Female Divers of the Year, while Chiara Pellacani of LSU was named the Female Freshman Diver of the Year. Matt Kredich of Tennessee was chosen as the Women’s Swimming Coach of the Year, and Doug Shaffer of LSU earned the Women’s Diving Coach of the Year award.
For the All-SEC Teams, the First Team consists of the top finisher in each event at the SEC Championships, and the Second Team consists of the second- and third-place finishers in each event. The All-Freshman Teams consist of any redshirt or true freshman who finished either in the top eight or is the highest scoring freshman of each event at the SEC Championships, excluding relay events.
The complete list of the 2021-22 SEC Swimming & Diving All-SEC Awards is as follows:
Men’s Awards
Male Swimmer of the Year: Brooks Curry, LSU
Male Freshmen Swimmer of the Year: Matthew Sates, Georgia
Men’s Swimming Coach of the Year: Anthony Nesty, Florida
Male Diver of the Year: Kurtis Mathews, Texas A&M
Male Freshman Diver of the Year: Mohamed Farouk, Alabama
Men’s Diving Coach of the Year: Jay Lerew, Texas A&M
Women’s Awards
Female Co-Swimmers of the Year: Morgan Scott, Alabama and Ellen Walshe, Tennessee
Female Freshman Swimmer of the Year: Ellen Walshe, Tennessee
Women’s Swimming Coach of the Year: Matt Kredich, Tennessee
Female Divers of the Year: Maha Amer, Florida; Kyndal Knight, Kentucky; and Brooke Schultz, South Carolina
Female Freshmen Diver of the Year: Chiara Pellacani, LSU
Women’s Diving Coach of the Year: Doug Shaffer, LSU
Commissioner’s Trophy
- Men: Luca Urlando, Georgia
- Women: Ellen Walshe, Tennessee
All-SEC First Team
Men
- Derek Maas, Alabama
- Amro Al-Wir, Florida
- Adam Chaney, Florida
- Trey Freeman, Florida
- Eric Friese, Florida
- Dillon Hils, Florida
- Oskar Lindholm, Florida
- Macguire McDuff, Florida
- Alberto Mestre, Florida
- Alfonso Mestre, Florida
- Kieran Smith, Florida
- Matthew Sates, Georgia
- Luca Urlando, Georgia
- Juan Celaya-Hernandez, LSU
- Brooks Curry, LSU
- Jordan Crooks, Tennessee
- Kurtis Mathews, Texas A&M
Women
- Kalia Antoniou, Alabama
- Cora Dupre, Alabama
- Tanesha Lucoe, Alabama
- Diana Petkova, Alabama
- Morgan Scott, Alabama
- Rhyan White, Alabama
- Avery Wiseman, Alabama
- Kailyn Winter, Alabama
- Gillian Davey, Kentucky
- Riley Gaines, Kentucky
- Brooke Schultz, South Carolina
- Mona McSharry, Tennessee
- Julia Mrozinski, Tennessee
- Tjasa Pintar, Tennessee
- Trude Rothrock, Tennessee
- Kristen Stege, Tennessee
- Ellen Walshe, Tennessee
All-SEC Second Team
Men
- Kaique Alves, Alabama
- Jonathan Berneburg, Alabama
- Matthew Menke, Alabama
- Tyler Sesvold, Alabama
- Reid Mikuta, Auburn
- Aidan Stoffle, Auburn
- Nathaniel Stoffle, Auburn
- Logan Tirheimer, Auburn
- Matthew Yish, Auburn
- Tyler Watson, Florida
- Andrew Abruzzo, Georgia
- Ian Grum, Georgia
- Zach Hills, Georgia
- Jake Magahey, Georgia
- Max Berg, Kentucky
- Jakob Clark, Kentucky
- Victor Martin Roig, Kentucky
- Mason Wilby, Kentucky
- Manny Vazquez Bas, South Carolina
- Nolan Briggs, Tennessee
- Micah Chambers, Tennessee
- Jarel Dillard, Tennessee
- Bryden Hattie, Tennessee
- Michael Houlie, Tennessee
- Bjoern Kammann, Tennessee
- Kayky Mota, Tennessee
- Scott Scanlon, Tennessee
- Aleksey Tarasenko, Tennessee
- Kaloyan Bratanov, Texas A&M
- Anze Erzen, Texas A&M
- Ethan Gogulski, Texas A&M
- Victor Povzner, Texas A&M
- Andres Puente Bustamante, Texas A&M
Women
- Kensey McMahon, Alabama
- Talia Bates, Florida
- Micayla Cronk, Florida
- Katelyn Mack, Florida
- Ekaterina Nikonova, Florida
- Duné Coetzee, Georgia
- Callie Dickinson, Georgia
- Zoie Hartman, Georgia
- Dakota Luther, Georgia
- Abby McCulloh, Georgia
- Maxine Parker, Georgia
- Bailey Bonnett, Kentucky
- Caitlin Brooks, Kentucky
- Izzy Gati, Kentucky
- Kyndal Knight, Kentucky
- Lauren Poole, Kentucky
- Sophie Sorenson, Kentucky
- Kaitlynn Wheeler, Kentucky
- Chiara Pellacani, LSU
- Helle Tuxen, LSU
- Amy Feddersen, Missouri
- Megan Keil, Missouri
- Sierra Smith, Missouri
- Sarah Thompson, Missouri
- Brooklyn Douthwright, Tennessee
- Josephine Fuller, Tennessee
- AJ Kutsch, Tennessee
- Jasmine Rumley, Tennessee
- Chloe Stepanek, Texas A&M
All-Freshman Team
Men
- Kaique Alves, Alabama
- Charlie Hawke, Alabama
- Linus Kahl, Alabama
- Jacques Rathle, Auburn
- Nathaniel Stoffle, Auburn
- Peter Bretzmann, Florida
- Mason Laur, Florida
- Oskar Lindholm, Florida
- Macguire McDuff, Florida
- Julian Smith, Florida
- Matthew Sates, Georgia
- Adrian Abadia Garcia, LSU
- Michael Laitarovsky, South Carolina
- Jordan Crooks, Tennessee
- Bjoern Kammann, Tennessee
Women
- Avery Wiseman, Alabama
- Avery Bargeron, Auburn
- Elettra Neroni, Florida
- Ekaterina Nikonova, Florida
- Duné Coetzee, Georgia
- Angharad Evans, Georgia
- Eboni McCarty, Georgia
- Abby McCulloh, Georgia
- Chiara Pellacani, LSU
- Brooklyn Douthwright, Tennessee
- Josephine Fuller, Tennessee
- Julia Mrozinski, Tennessee
- Summer Smith, Tennessee
- Sara Stotler, Tennessee
- Ellen Walshe, Tennessee
- Aviv Barzelay, Texas A&M