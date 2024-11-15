CSCAA Announces Division III Hall of Fame Class of 2025

The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association (CSCAA) announced a 20-strong Division III Hall of Fame class of 2025. This is the second Hall of Fame class for Division III, after the inaugural class of 38 was inducted earlier this year.

“Congratulations to the Division III Hall of Fame Class of 2025,” CSCAA Executive Director Samantha Barany wrote in the organization’s press release. “This Hall of Fame celebrates the extraordinary careers of swimmers, divers, and coaches who have left a lasting legacy in Division III collegiate swimming and diving. These inductees are celebrated not only for their athletic excellence but also for their enduring contributions to the sport, their teams, and their institutions.”

While there are 20 inductions, there are only 19 inductees as Jonathan Blank is being inducted both as a coach and as an athlete. Counting Blank in both his categories, coaches are the majority of the inductees for 2025, with nine coaches being recognized, two female athletes, and nine male athletes. Coaches made up the majority of the class of 2024 as well, with a breakdown of 16 coaches, 11 female athletes, and 11 male athletes.

Johns Hopkins University and Kenyon College each have three swimmers in this class.

In her remarks, Barany thanked the Division III Hall of Fame Committee—Keith Beckett, Nancy Bigelow, Bob Pearson, John Patnott, Mike Sutton, Teresa Fish, Brad Shively, and Jon Leaderhouse for their work. “I am deeply grateful for the committee’s dedication, she said. “They are each committed to this important recognition, ensuring we continue to be inspired by the great people who have paved the way for us all.”

The class will be inducted on May 6, 2025, at the CSCAA Annual Awards Celebration in Raleigh, North Carolina.

List of 2025 Inductees:

Coaches:

Keith Beckett – The College of Wooster

John Benedict – MIT

Nancy Bigelow – Tufts University, Wellesley College

Jonathan Blank – Johns Hopkins University

Tom Erdos – Allegheny College

Robert (Bob) Kent – Kalamazoo College

Jon Lederhouse – Wheaton College (IL)

Gail Pebworth – Wabash College

Scott Woodburn – St. Lawrence University

Female Athletes:

Helen Collins – Bryn Mawr College

Mary Gentry – Pomona-Pitzer College

Male Athletes: