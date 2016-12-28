Cordes On Training With Sergio Lopez: GMM presented by SwimOutlet.com

Kevin Cordes talks about training with Sergio Lopez in Auburn.

Cordes, who picked up gold on the 2016 Olympic medal relay, reflects on his individual performance in Rio where he finished just off the podium in the 100 breaststroke and 8th in the 200 breaststroke. He sees room for improvement in 2020, planning for the transition from US Olympic Trials to the Olympics Games.

