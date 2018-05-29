Contest: Win Joseph Schooling Signed Speedos

Courtesy: Speedo

Joseph Schooling is officially part of Team Speedo, and you can see the Singaporean swim star sporting the stunning LZR Racer X suit in this summer’s 2018 Asian Games.

Created following hours of research and development with direct input from some of the world’s top swimmers, the LZR Racer X will see Schooling benefit from increased compression, reduced drag and a precise fit in Indonesia this summer, as he continues preparations for 2020.

To mark the new deal between the world’s leading swimming brand and the 2016 Olympic Gold medalist, we’re giving away a selection of Speedo products, signed by Schooling himself, to lucky winners.

The main prize and runner up prizes are up for grabs including:

A signed Speedo LZR Racer X swimsuit, Speedo cap signed by Joseph and Speedo goody bag

Two runner-up prizes of a signed Speedo cap and Speedo goody bag

For your chance to win, simply answer the following question:

Joseph Schooling has joined Team Speedo after turning professional following a stellar college career. But who was his NCAA team?

Was it:

A) Texas Longhorns

B) Arizona State Sun Devils

C) Florida Gators

Notes for entry:

All entrants are asked to submit their answer with their full name and email address

The winner who selects the correct answer will be picked at random on Friday 8 th June 2018

June 2018 The winner will be contacted via emailThis competition is administered by Speedo International, a SwimSwam partner. If you have any questions in regards to this competition, please email [email protected]

Good luck!