Contest: Win Joseph Schooling Signed Speedos

Courtesy: Speedo

Joseph Schooling is officially part of Team Speedo, and you can see the Singaporean swim star sporting the stunning LZR Racer X suit in this summer’s 2018 Asian Games.

Created following hours of research and development with direct input from some of the world’s top swimmers, the LZR Racer X will see Schooling benefit from increased compression, reduced drag and a precise fit in Indonesia this summer, as he continues preparations for 2020.

To mark the new deal between the world’s leading swimming brand and the 2016 Olympic Gold medalist, we’re giving away a selection of Speedo products, signed by Schooling himself, to lucky winners.

The main prize and runner up prizes are up for grabs including:

  • A signed Speedo LZR Racer X swimsuit, Speedo cap signed by Joseph and Speedo goody bag
  •  Two runner-up prizes of a signed Speedo cap and Speedo goody bag

For your chance to win, simply answer the following question:

Joseph Schooling has joined Team Speedo after turning professional following a stellar college career. But who was his NCAA team?

Was it:

  • A)   Texas Longhorns
  • B)   Arizona State Sun Devils
  • C)   Florida Gators

 

Notes for entry:

  • All entrants are asked to submit their answer with their full name and email address
  • The winner who selects the correct answer will be picked at random on Friday 8th June 2018
  • The winner will be contacted via emailThis competition is administered by Speedo International, a SwimSwam partner. If you have any questions in regards to this competition, please email [email protected]

Good luck!

 

In This Story

4
Leave a Reply

3 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
4 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Bon Jovi

ah finally i can get the secret to going so fast in practice!

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
15 minutes ago
612

That’s only if they’re signed “practice suits.”

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
12 minutes ago
Steve Nolan

“But who was his NCAA team?”

Does this phrasing make anyone else sorta itchy? THE TEAM DOESN’T BELONG TO HIM, CHAD.

Vote Up0-1Vote Down Reply
6 minutes ago
Bub

Rumor has it he signed them neater at practice

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
56 seconds ago

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!