Contest: Win Joseph Schooling Signed Speedos

Joseph Schooling is officially part of Team Speedo, and you can see the Singaporean swim star sporting the stunning LZR Racer X suit in this summer’s 2018 Asian Games.
Created following hours of research and development with direct input from some of the world’s top swimmers, the LZR Racer X will see Schooling benefit from increased compression, reduced drag and a precise fit in Indonesia this summer, as he continues preparations for 2020.
To mark the new deal between the world’s leading swimming brand and the 2016 Olympic Gold medalist, we’re giving away a selection of Speedo products, signed by Schooling himself, to lucky winners.
The main prize and runner up prizes are up for grabs including:
- A signed Speedo LZR Racer X swimsuit, Speedo cap signed by Joseph and Speedo goody bag
- Two runner-up prizes of a signed Speedo cap and Speedo goody bag
For your chance to win, simply answer the following question:
Joseph Schooling has joined Team Speedo after turning professional following a stellar college career. But who was his NCAA team?
Was it:
- A) Texas Longhorns
- B) Arizona State Sun Devils
- C) Florida Gators
Notes for entry:
- All entrants are asked to submit their answer with their full name and email address
- The winner who selects the correct answer will be picked at random on Friday 8th June 2018
- The winner will be contacted via emailThis competition is administered by Speedo International, a SwimSwam partner. If you have any questions in regards to this competition, please email [email protected]
ah finally i can get the secret to going so fast in practice!
That’s only if they’re signed “practice suits.”
“But who was his NCAA team?”
Does this phrasing make anyone else sorta itchy? THE TEAM DOESN’T BELONG TO HIM, CHAD.
Rumor has it he signed them neater at practice