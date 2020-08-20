Construction on Colby College Pool Complete: Maine’s First Olympic-Sized Pool

Colby College in Waterville, Maine revealed pictures of their newly-completed pool on Facebook earlier today. The news of the pool’s completion is great not only for Colby College, but for the sport of swimming in Maine as well. With a new 50-meter pool, Colby now is home to the only Olympic-sized pool in the state of Maine. Colby Swimming and Diving is an NCAA DIII program, and a member of NESCAC.

The new pool is the largest in the Northeastern Athletic Conference, and is expected to draw athletes from across the Northeast. Per our original reporting from when the new pool was announced, the facility includes an indoor competition center with a 200-meter track and a multi-level, squash and aquatic centers, as well as a hockey arena and coaching and training suites.

Exciting times for The Mules!! Here’s a peek into our new home! Posted by Colby Swimming and Diving News on Wednesday, August 19, 2020

The new pool was completed on time, as Colby was projecting opening in the summer of 2020 back when the plans for the facility were announced in the fall of 2017. Pools in Maine are allowed to be used for training currently, so long as social distancing and proper disinfecting methods are used. Here are Maine’s current guidelines on the use of pools: