College Swimming Weekly Preview: Nov. 17-21, 2021

We’ve got an extremely busy week of NCAA action on our hands with invite season getting underway.
Some of the top programs in the country will be in action starting on Wednesday, including the Art Adamson Invite (featuring Texas A&M and USC) and the Mizzou Invite.
The major meets getting underway on Thursday include the Tennessee Invite, Ohio State Fall Invite, the NC State/GAC Invite and the Georgia Tech Invite.
Amid the invite chaos there will also be a sprinkling of dual meets, including the Harvard men taking on Columbia on Friday.
Below is a list of the D1 meets we’ll be covering at SwimSwam this week. If we missed any, please leave them in the comments and we’ll get them added.
|Meet
|Date
|Men
|Women
|Brown vs Yale
|11/19
|x
|Harvard vs Columbia
|11/19
|x
|Lehigh vs Lafayette
|11/19
|x
|x
|UPenn/Cornell/Princeton
|11/19-11/20
|x
|x
|Kean/St. Peter’s/Manhattan
|11/20
|x
|x
|Siena vs Stony Brook
|11/20
|x
|Villanova vs La Salle
|11/23
|x
|x
|Mizzou Invite (Missouri, Iowa State, Kansas, Nebraska, BYU, UNI, San Jose State, Cal Baptist, Wyoming, UNC-diving)
|11/17-11/19
|x
|x
|Art Adamson Invite (Texas A&M, TCU, Nevada, USC, LSU, Air Force, Incarnate Word)
|11/17-11/19
|x
|x
|Dixie State Invitational (Dixie State, BYU, UCSB, Loyola Marymount, CSU Bakersfield, New Mexico State, Northern Colorado, UC Davis, UCSD)
|11/17-11/20
|x
|x
|Magnus Cup (Duquesne, Cleveland State, Ohio University, Xavier, Bowling Green, Akron)
|11/18-11/20
|x
|x
|Georgia Tech Diving Invitational (Georgia Tech, FSU, Iowa, FGCU, Auburn, UF, Georgia)
|11/18-11/20
|x
|x
|NC State/GAC Invitational (NC State, GAC, UNC, James Madison, UNC Wilmington, ASU, Stanford, Army, Penn State, Duke)
|11/18-11/20
|x
|x
|Phill Hansel Invitational (Houston, Rice, Colorado State, New Mexico, Washington State, Air Force, Tulane, San Diego State)
|11/18-11/20
|x
|Texas Diving Invitational (Texas, Stanford, University of Arizona, Utah, LSU, Texas A&M)
|11/18-11/20
|x
|x
|WVU Invitational (WVU, St. Bonaventure, William & Mary, Old Dominion, Toledo, Colgate, Villanova)
|11/18-11/20
|x
|x
|Ohio State Invitational (Ohio State, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, Cincinnati, Indiana, UCLA, Navy, Kentucky, Pitt)
|11/18-11/20
|x
|x
|Purdue Invitational (Purdue, Louisville, Northwestern, Missouri State, McKendree, FIU, Indiana State-diving, Illinois State)
|11/18-11/20
|x
|x
|Patriot Invitational (Drexel, Delaware, FAU, George Mason, Richmond, Seton Hall)
|11/18-11/20
|x
|x
|Miami Invitational (Miami, Iowa, Vanderbilt)
|11/18-11/20
|x
|Eagle Invitational (FGCU, UNF, Georgia Southern)
|11/18-11/20
|x
|House of Champions (IUPUI, UIC, Green Bay, Milwaukee, Ball State, Butler, Illinois)
|11/18-11/20
|x
|x
|ELAC Invite (San Diego)
|11/18-11/20
|x
|George Mason Patriot Invitational (George Mason, American)
|11/18-11/20
|x
|x
|Tennessee Invite (Tennessee, South Carolina, UNLV, UVA)
|11/18-11/20
|x
|x
|Augustana Invite (South Dakota State, South Dakota)
|11/18-11/20
|x
|x
|SMU Invite (SMU, TCU diving, Hawaii, Fresno State)
|11/18-11/21
|x
|x
|Bucknell Invitational (Bucknell, Davidson, Fordham, UConn, Rider, La Salle, Towson, NJIT)
|11/19-11/21
|x
|x
|Harold Anderson Invitational (University of Rhode Island, Binghamton, Vermont, Holy Cross, Providence, Maine)
|11/19-11/21
|x
|x
|Phoenix Fall Classic (Saint Louis University)
|11/19-11/21
|x
|x
|Terrier Invitational (BU, UMass Amherst, Georgetown, Northeastern, Fairfield, Boston College)
|11/19-11/21
|x
|x
|Kansas Classic (Iowa State, North Texas, Kansas, Indiana State, Little Rock, UNI)(swimmers only)
|11/19-11/21
|x
|Liberty Invitational (Liberty, East Carolina, Marshall, James Madison, UNC Asheville, Campbell)
|11/19-11/21
|x
|Fall Frenzy (Gardner-Webb, UNC Asheville)
|11/19-11/21
|x
|x
|Lumberjack Diving Invite (NAU, Air Force, UC Davis)
|11/18-11/20
|x
|A3 Performance Invite (NAU)
|11/18-11/20
|x
|Corbett Invite (Wyoming)
|11/20-11/21
|x
|x
|Franklin and Marshall Invite (Mount St. Mary’s)
|11/19-11/21
|x
|x