College Swimming Weekly Preview: Nov. 17-21, 2021

We’ve got an extremely busy week of NCAA action on our hands with invite season getting underway.

Some of the top programs in the country will be in action starting on Wednesday, including the Art Adamson Invite (featuring Texas A&M and USC) and the Mizzou Invite.

The major meets getting underway on Thursday include the Tennessee Invite, Ohio State Fall Invite, the NC State/GAC Invite and the Georgia Tech Invite.

Amid the invite chaos there will also be a sprinkling of dual meets, including the Harvard men taking on Columbia on Friday.

