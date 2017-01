College Swimming Preview: 1/1/2017-1/7/2017

College swimming is back in full force this week. Below is a list of meets we’ll be covering at SwimSwam. If we missed any, please leave it in the comments and we’ll get it added!

Alesha (Olesen) Breckon began her swimming career when her parents put a pool in the back yard. They enrolled Alesha and her brother in the local summer league in an effort to make sure they were "water safe." At the end of the summer, she joined Blue Tide Aquatics in …