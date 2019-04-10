Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Coetzee Catches World Championships Qualifying Mark In 100 Fly

2019 SOUTH AFRICAN NATIONAL SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

While competing in the heats of day 3 of the 2019 South African National Swimming Championships, which serve as the selection meet for this summer’s World Championships in Gwangju, Korea, 23-year-old Ryan Coetzee hit a qualifying mark in the men’s 100m butterfly.

Splitting 23.98/27.97, the former Tennessee Vol punched a top-seeded effort of 51.85 to land lane 4 for tonight’s final. He’ll contend with 2nd seeded Chad le Clos, who clocked a time of 52.16 behind Coetzee this morning.

The FINA A cut is 51.96, so Coetzee managed to dip under the marker by .11 this morning, and prelims times indeed count for South African qualification.

For Coetzee, this morning’s outing represents the first time he’s been under the 52-second threshold in the event, with his previous personal best resting at the 52.10 he put up at last year’s World Cup stop in Kazan. He rendered just a 54.17 at last year’s Commonwealth Games, a time which put him out of the final.

With his performance here in Durban, Coetzee remains the 3rd fastest South African performer ever in the event, sitting only behind Olympian Le Clos (50.56) and Lyndon Ferns‘ 51.59.

In the season’s world rankings, Coetzee slides into #11, while holding the 8th fastest mark of 2019.

2018-2019 LCM MEN 100 FLY

AndreiRUS
MINAKOV
10/09
51.12
2Sebastian
SABO		SRB51.3403/30
3Marius
KUSCH		GER51.3503/09
4Naoki
MIZUNUMA		JPN51.4304/08
5Kristof
MILAK		HUN51.5010/09
6Caeleb
DRESSEL		USA51.5103/09
7Chad
LE CLOS		RSA51.6203/24
8Philip
HEINTZ		GER51.6503/23
9Piero
CODIA		ITA51.7504/05
10Takaya
YASUE		JPN51.8404/07
11Mehdy
METELLA		FRA51.9603/24
12Yuuki
KOBORI		JPN51.9704/08
View Top 27»

In This Story

Leave a Reply

About Loretta Race

Loretta Race

After 16 years at a Fortune 1000 financial company, long-time swimmer Retta Race decided to change lanes and pursue her sporting passion. She currently is Coach for the Northern KY Swordfish Masters, a team she started up in December 2013, while also offering private coaching. Retta is also an MBA …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!