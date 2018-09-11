City of Evansville Approves New Aquatic Center with Pool Named for Lilly King

The City Council in Evansville, Indiana, approved a proposed new $28.4 million aquatic center Monday night, and the competition pool will reportedly be named after Olympian and Evansville native Lilly King.

In early September, Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke proposed a new “state-of-the-art” facility in Garvin Park, and added that health systems company Deaconess has pledged $2.5 million to the project; thus it will be named the Deaconess Aquatic Center.

The center will have space for recreational swimming, competitive swim teams (including a 50m competition pool), and a diving well – it will also include an outdoor spray park.

It will replace the current facility known as Lloyd Pool, which is not in a state to support serious competitive swimming. A councilwoman called the pool “an embarrassment to Evansville.”

King attended the almost-two-hour city council meeting Monday and spoke in favor of the project.

“It’s about time!” King said, according to the Courier & Press. “It’s just incredible knowing that the kids in this community are going to be able to grow up in a better swimming community than I had a chance to. I’m just really happy for them.”

