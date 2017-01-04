CIF-SD Champ Julee Keenan-Rivers Commits to UC Santa Barbara

  Anne Lepesant | January 04th, 2017

Photo courtesy of Lynette Rivers

Julee Keenan-Rivers of North Coast Aquatics and Torrey Pines High School has committed to University of California, Santa Barbara for the 2017-18 season.

“I know the amazing coaching staff and super fast teammates will help me take my swimming to the next level. UCSB has everything I am looking for. I am honored to be part of the UCSB Swim team.”

Keenan-Rivers was a major contributor to Torrey Pines’ dominant win at the 2016 CIF-San Diego Section Division I Championships last May. She led off the Falcons’ winning 200 medley relay with a 50 back split of 27.95. She then placed fourth in the 100 fly (58.88) and came from behind to snag a second in the 500 free (4:58.92). In club swimming she was a championship finalist in the 200m fly at Stanford Futures in August. She also notched personal bests last summer in the 100/200/400m free events at the San Diego Imperial Junior Olympics. This fall she has gone best times in the 1000 free and 400y IM.

Her top events (SCY):

  • 1000 free – 10:16.51
  • 500 free – 4:58.92
  • 400 IM – 4:33.48
  • 200 fly – 2:06.24
  • 100 fly – 58.71
  • 200 back – 2:05.97
  • 100 back – 59.06

Keenan-Rivers will join Alexa Fusari, Christina Campbell, and Jacquelyn Harris in the UCSB class of 2021.

