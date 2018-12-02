Chris Yeager Shares Set That Gave him Confidence to go 14:32 (Video)

Reported by Robert Gibbs.

TEXAS HALL OF FAME INVITE

Nov 28-Dec 1, 2018

Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, TX

Prelims 10am CT, Finals 6pm CT

Psych Sheets

Live Results

Schedule

Prelims Recap

MEN’S 1650

Texas sophomore Chris Yeager knocked a whopping 16 seconds off his personal best time, won by over 11 seconds, and set a new standard for the fastest time in the NCAA this season with his time of 14:32.13. We ranked Yeager #10 in the high school boys class of 2017, and while he qualified for NCAAs last season, he didn’t score, swimming a 15:05.42 after going 14:48.01 at Big 12s. His time tonight would’ve put him 4th at NCAAs, and a similar performance in March would give Texas a significant boost in the title hunt.

Arizona’s Brooks Fail continued his strong meet by dropping roughly three seconds off his personal best, taking 2nd in 14:43.90.

The Stanford d-crew took the next three spots, with True Sweetser finishing 3rd in 14:46.43, Johannes Calloni taking 4th in 14:49.64, and James Murphy taking 4th in 14:53.83. Sweetser and Calloni were well under last year’s NCAA qualifying time of 14:53.34. Another Cardinal, Matthew Hirschberger, took 7th in 14:56.48, his best time since 2014 when he was still 16.

Texas’s Jack Collins finished 6th in 14:55.71, and Brennan Novack of Harvard finished 8th in 15:02.72.