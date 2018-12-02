Chris Yeager Shares Set That Gave him Confidence to go 14:32 (Video)

Reported by Robert Gibbs.
TEXAS HALL OF FAME INVITE
- Nov 28-Dec 1, 2018
- Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, TX
- Prelims 10am CT, Finals 6pm CT
MEN’S 1650
- Chris Yeager, Texas, 14:32.13
- Brooks Fail, Arizona, 14:43.90
- True Sweetser, 14:46.43
Texas sophomore Chris Yeager knocked a whopping 16 seconds off his personal best time, won by over 11 seconds, and set a new standard for the fastest time in the NCAA this season with his time of 14:32.13. We ranked Yeager #10 in the high school boys class of 2017, and while he qualified for NCAAs last season, he didn’t score, swimming a 15:05.42 after going 14:48.01 at Big 12s. His time tonight would’ve put him 4th at NCAAs, and a similar performance in March would give Texas a significant boost in the title hunt.
Arizona’s Brooks Fail continued his strong meet by dropping roughly three seconds off his personal best, taking 2nd in 14:43.90.
The Stanford d-crew took the next three spots, with True Sweetser finishing 3rd in 14:46.43, Johannes Calloni taking 4th in 14:49.64, and James Murphy taking 4th in 14:53.83. Sweetser and Calloni were well under last year’s NCAA qualifying time of 14:53.34. Another Cardinal, Matthew Hirschberger, took 7th in 14:56.48, his best time since 2014 when he was still 16.
Texas’s Jack Collins finished 6th in 14:55.71, and Brennan Novack of Harvard finished 8th in 15:02.72.
