Charlie Butt, Former Bowdoin Coach of 4 Decades, Dies at 93

Former Bowdoin College men’s swim coach of 39 years Charlie Butt passed away at the age of 93 last Friday, the school announced Monday.

Butt additionally served the women’s program for the first 24 years of its existence and coached soccer for 23 years. In his retirement, he served as an assistant coach for the squash team.

He was born in 1925 in Shanghai, China, and in his youth participated in many sports including swimming and water polo. He attended St. John’s University in Shanghai for two years before the Japanese occupation during World World II closed it down. He then worked as a salesman and oiler before returning to Shanghai after the war, and then became a member of the national soccer team and held Chinese national records in swimming in 50-yard, 100-yard, and 100-meter free.

Butt additionally qualified for the 1948 Olympic Games in London as a member of both the basketball and swimming teams, but did not attend due to his political opposition to the Chinese government. He left China in 1951, and the way he did so was truly remarkable.

Collegiate swim coach Sam Freas told SwimSwam the story:

“Charlie’s story was so interesting, compelling, and intriguing when I personally heard it from him. He escaped China after a basketball game in Beijing, swam to a ship that was in the harbor, climbed up the anchor line and was a stowaway. In order to repay for being a stowaway he spent almost a year on the ship. After struggling to get to Springfield College, he was befriended by the swim coach Red Silvia… Thus he spent a lifetime in swimming. He was a special guy.”