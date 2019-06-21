Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Chad le Clos on New Generation of Butterfliers: “For me it’s a big challenge”

2019 SETTE COLLI TROPHY

Video captured by Guisy Cisale. Reported by Loretta Race.

Mehdy Metella fired off his 2nd 51-point 100m fly of just this week, taking the top seed in 51.53. He was already 51.44 on June 18th at the French Open, so the 2018 European Championships silver medalist is on-fire in the event as of late.

But, South African Chad Le Clos is lurking as the 2nd seed in 52.14, while Israeli swimmer Tomer Frankel already logged a new National Record with his 3rd-seeded 52.16. Hungarian teen Kristof Milakalso made the final in 52.51, as did Japanese ace Daiya Seto in 52.61.

