CEO Jenn LaMont Emphasizes Communication & Collaboration at ASCA World Clinic

The 2023 ASCA World Clinic looked a little different this week than in years past. To start, there was an endless pool in the middle of the vendor hall where coaches were doing stroke demonstrations in 15-30 minute increments that were open to sit in on for all. The vendor hall was also right next to the speaker halls, making for very close quarters where coaches could quickly go from one talk or demonstration to the next and interact with vendors at the same time. ASCA CEO Jenn LaMont said this was by design, wanting to foster a collaborative space where coaches, vendors, and presenters can easily start conversations that hopefully impact all parties positively.