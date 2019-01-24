Celebrity Big Brother Season 2: Episode 3 Live Recap

CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER – SEASON 2

January 21 – February 13, 2019

Channel: CBS

Start Time: 8 PM ET (Sunday, January 27th will be at 10)

Primer / Full Cast

Ryan Lochte is returning to Celebrity Big Brother tonight for episode 3, after episode 2, which in many ways was centered around Lochte. Lochte won his head-to-head challenge against Jonathan Bennett to determine who the first Head of Household would be. Lochte came out on top in a challenge involving swinging, only to learn that he would have to nominate 2 members of the house to up for eviction tonight. After much deliberation, he ended up nominating Anthony Scarumucci and Tom Green.

While Ryan is not in any danger of leaving the house tonight, being the first HoH may well put a target on the 12-time Olympic medalist’s back.

Episode 3 Live Updates: