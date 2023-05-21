Carson Foster Swims First LCM 200 Freestyle Since Worlds in 1:47.25

2023 TEXAS 11&OVER END OF SCHOOL SPLASH

May 19-22, 2023

LCM (50 meters)

Austin, TX



Newly announced pro swimmer Carson Foster swam a 1:47.25 in the LCM 200 freestyle Sunday morning at a club meet in his home pool in Austin, Texas.

That was Foster’s first time swimming the event since Worlds where he swam on both the US prelims and finals 4×200 freestyle relay. At Worlds, Foster led off the relay in prelims and split a 1:45.62. In finals, he swam the second leg and split a 1:45.04.

Today’s swim was an in-season best for Foster as his previous in-season best stood at a 1:47.59 which he swam at this meet two years ago.

Foster’s fastest time in the event stands at a 1:45.57 which he swam in prelims of International Team Trials last April. That swim placed him as the top seed headed into finals where he swam a 1:45.66 to finish third, finishing 0.34 seconds off of second which would have earned him an individual spot at Worlds in the event.

Split Comparison:

Austin 2023 Worlds Prelim Relay International Team Trials (Prelims) First 100 51.35 51.36 51.08 Second 100 55.9 54.26 54.49 1:47.25 1:45.62 1:45.57

Currently available results only show the 100 splits so the comparison has been adjusted accordingly. Although Foster was out in around the same time he was at Worlds and International Team Trials, Foster came home about a second and a half slower today.

Foster’s swim today ranks him as the #4 American so far this season. Drew Kibler leads the way (1:45.82) followed by Kieran Smith (1:46.84) and Henry McFadden (1:47.23).

Earlier in the meet this weekend, Foster swam a 1:56.51 200 IM, his third-fastest ever. Foster also raced in the 100 freestyle yesterday where he swam a 50.11, his second fastest ever. That was his first time swimming the 100 free since May 2021 when he swam it at this meet in a 50.70. His personal best in the 100 free stands at a 49.43.

Just over two weeks ago, Foster announced he would be foregoing the rest of his NCAA eligibility to turn pro. This is his first meet since his announcement.