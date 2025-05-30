Canadian Swimmer Abbey Clarke Commits to Eastern Michigan for 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Canada’s Abbey Clarke will head to Eastern Michigan University this fall to continue her academic and swimming career. A graduate of Robert F. Hall Catholic Secondary School, Clarke currently trains with the Cobra Swim Club in Brampton, Ontario, where she has developed into a versatile swimmer.

“I am so happy to announce my verbal commitment to attend Eastern Michigan university and to compete at the d1 level. I want to thank all the coaches at cobra swim club as well as my family and friends who have been my biggest supporters throughout this whole process, GO EAGLES! 🦅💚”

In May, Clarke competed at the Scarborough Pan Am Invitational (LCM), where she achieved a lifetime best in the 100 fly (1:04.86), placing 2nd, and in the 200 free during prelims with a time of 2:13.29. She also earned second swims in several events, finishing 1st in the 50 free (27.24), 3rd in the 50 back (31.45), 1st in the 50 fly (28.43), and 9th in the 200 IM (2:40.09).

Clarke achieved lifetime bests in the 50 free, 200 IM, and 200 back at the 2025 Ontario Age Group Championships (LCM) in February. She placed 7th in the 50 free (27.14), 8th in the 200 IM prelims with a time of 2:28.97, and 8th in the 200 back (2:25.25). In addition to the 50 free and 200 back, she earned second swims in two other events, placing 16th in the 100 fly (1:05.57) and 19th in the 100 free (1:01.25).

Clarke raced at the Speedo Canadian Championships (LCM) in July 2024, where she swam in the 50 free (27.65), 100 free (59.86), and 200 free (2:13.73). Her time in the 100 free remains her lifetime best.

The month prior, she earned a lifetime best in the 100 back at the NYAC June Performance Meet (LCM), finishing 4th with a time of 1:08.15. Clarke also placed 3rd in the 50 fly (29.48), 4th in the 100 fly (1:06.39), 4th in the 200 back (2:27.52), 5th in the 50 free (27.80), and 12th in the 200 free (2:14.77).

Clarke has also posted strong times in short course meter events. At the Ontario Junior International meet, she recorded several lifetime bests, including in the 50 free (26.68), 100 free (58.18), 100 back (1:04.47), 50 fly (28.70), and 100 fly (1:04.18).

Top Times

Event LCM SCM SCM To SCY 50 Free 27.14 26.68 24.03 100 Free 59.86 58.18 52.41 200 Free 2:13.29 2:07.12 1:54.52 100 Back 1:08.15 1:04.47 58.08 200 Back 2:25.25 2:23.48 2:09.26 100 Fly 1:04.86 1:04.18 57.81

Eastern Michigan placed 7th out of 8 teams at the 2025 Women’s Mid-American Championships, a slight drop from their 6th-place finish the previous year. Clarke has the potential to make an impact on the team, particularly with her versatility. She could be especially valuable in sprint freestyle and backstroke events. Last season, the team’s fastest time in the 50 free (23.50) was recorded by sophomore Marlee Christie, while the top time in the 100 free (50.74) belonged to sophomore Emma Littrell. Senior Kiersten Russell held the top time in the 100 back at 55.55.

Clarke will head to Eastern Michigan this fall alongside recruits Marianna Fardella, Addy Burrough, Nicole Shanks, Nehir Guven, Maizie Moustgaard, Shayne Patrick, and Amelia Jones. Guven’s LCM 50 free time converts to a 24.00, while her 100 free converts to 51.36. Fardella is also strong in the 100 free, with a converted LCM time of 51.42.

