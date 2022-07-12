Canadian Record Falls, Brooklyn Douthwright Shines At Ontario Summer Championships

2022 Summer Ontario Swimming Championships

The Greater Ottawa Kingfish women set a new Canadian Record over the weekend at the 2022 Summer Ontario Swimming Championships (formerly Ontario Provincials), one of many highlights from the four-day competition that took place at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre (TPASC).

The GO Kingfish quartet of Regan Rathwell, Danika Ethier, Isla Hardie and Ashley McMillan combined to win the women’s 200 medley relay in a time of 1:55.95, breaking the previous Canadian club record of 1:55.98 set by the Etobicoke Swim Club back in 2009.

The Etobicoke team that held the previous record included three Canadian Olympians: Brittany Maclean, Heather Maclean and Amanda Reason. Reason also set the world record in the 50 breast (30.23) a few months after this relay.

Rathwell’s 50 back lead-off of 28.51 was the key in leading the Kingfish to the record, out-splitting Etobicoke by nearly two seconds, and it also marked a new personal best time.

Split Comparison

This performance broke the Canadian club record, while the overall record stands at 1:53.30 (set by four swimmers representing Team Canada rather than a club).

Rathwell, a Tennessee commit, and McMillan, who is slated to swim at USC collegiately, both had successful individual performances at the meet as well.

Rathwell topped the girls’ 200 back in the 16 & over age group, clocking 2:12.17. She set a personal best of 2:09.54 in May on the Mare Nostrum Tour.

McMillan neared best times en route to winning the 100 back (1:00.89), 100 fly (1:00.29) and 200 IM (2:13.01), having set respective PBs of 1:00.00, 1:00.13 and 2:12.52 at a Worlds Trials prep meet in March.

Another top performer at the competition was Brooklyn Douthwright, a swimmer out of the Club de Natation Bleu et Or (CNBO) in Moncton, New Brunswick who completed her freshman year at Tennessee this past March.

Douthwright won four gold medals at the competition, topping the 50 free (26.12), 100 free (55.83), 200 free (2:00.48) and 800 free (8:56.98), earning her the girls’ 16 & over High Point award.

The 800 free swim marked a new best, while she was within striking distance in the other three (bests of 25.70/55.15/1:59.12).

Douthwright was an NCAA qualifier for the Lady Vols last season, and also had a breakout runner-up finish in the women’s 200 free at the SEC Championships.

Etobicoke’s Ella Jansen was another standout, winning the girls’ 200 fly (2:11.67) and 400 IM (4:42.58) while placing second to McMillan in the 200 IM (2:15.02).

High Point Awards!

Male:

14 & UNDER – Antoine Destang – ESWIM

15 YEAR OLD – Jaxson Row – SJL

16 YEAR OLD – Filip Senc-Samardzic – TSC

17 & OVER – Alex Axon – MAC

PARA – Tyson MacDonald – CHQ/ROW — Swim Ontario (@SwimOntario) July 11, 2022

The High Point winner for the 17 & over boys was Markham Aquatic Club’s Alex Axon, who rolled to wins in the 200 free (1:52.29), 400 free (3:57.95), 800 free (8:18.55) and 1500 free (15:47.58).

Another standout on the boys’ side was Antoine Destang of Etobicoke, who won seven individual gold medals in the 14-year-old age category, including clocking 56.10 in the 100 fly to rank third all-time in the boys’ 13-14 age group. The only two swimmers ahead of him are Canadian Olympians Josh Liendo and Cole Pratt.

Etobicoke came out on top in the final team standings, compiling 2,887 points to lead Markham (2,024.5) and Nepean (1,228.5).

