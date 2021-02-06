Canadian Free/Back Specialist Trista Bullock Commits to Indiana State (2021)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Trista Bullock from Toronto, Ontario in Canada has committed to swim at Indiana State University beginning in the 2021-22 school year.

“I am beyond excited to announce my commitment to swim Division 1 and further my education at Indiana State University. I am so grateful for the support of my family, friends, teammates and coaches. Thank you to coach Josh and Nikki for giving me this amazing opportunity. I can’t wait to be a Sycamore!”

Bullock swims for the North York Aquatic Club and specializes mainly in freestyle and backstroke. Her last major competition was in March 2020 when she swam at the Winter Ontario Youth-Junior Championships (LCM). She won the 100 back (1:05.63), was runner-up in the 200 IM (2:27.62), and placed 4th in the 100 fly (1:05.57), 4th in the 200 free (2:10.54), and 7th in the 200 back (2:29.07). She improved her lifetime bests in the 100 back and 100 fly and swam her fastest 50/100 free relay legs.

Top LCM times (converted):

200 free – 2:10.21 (1:54.42)

100 free – 1:00.92 (53.44)

100 free relay split – 59.83 (52.45)

50 free – 28.41 (24.87)

50 free relay split – 27.81 (24.33)

200 back – 2:25.51 (2:08.92)

100 back – 1:05.63 (58.04)

50 back – 31.09 (27.46)

100 fly – 1:05.57 (57.81)

200 IM – 2:25.82 (2:08.48)

Bullock will join Alexa Szadorski, Elle Gilkerson, and Olivia DiRuzza in the Sycamores’ class of 2025. Indiana State came in 3rd at the 2020 MVC Swimming & Diving Championships. Bullock’s best 200 free time would have scored in the B final. She also would have made the non-scoring C finals of the 100/200 back, 100 fly, and 200 IM.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.