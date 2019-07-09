Can Chase Kalisz Defend His World Champ Titles? GMM presented by SwimOutlet.com

As World Champion and Olympic silver medalist Chase Kalisz will tell you, it’s not easy racing a 2Fly/2IM double in the span of a one hour. However, he came out victorious in both at the FINA Champions Series in Indy. Chase is 25 now, and, according to him, he’s doing more hard work then ever before. Coach Jack Bauerle is delivering honest work, training with an eye toward the 2020 Olympic Games. Chase said, based on talks with Olympic peers, your overall career is about conserving emotional energy. You want to use it when the time is right, and the time is going to be 2020… Chase is going into 2019 World Championships as prepared as he can be, but he could adjust some things that might, in his words, be more in tune with the following year.

2019 World Championships Predictions:

Chase sweeps the 200 and 400 IM. PBs in both, inching closer toward Ryan Lochte and Michael Phelps‘ world records.

Chase Kalisz PBs:

200 IM – 1:55.40 – 2018 Pan Pacs

400 IM – 4:05.90 – 2017 World Champs

World Records:

200 IM – 1:54.0 – Lochte – 2011 World Champs (See all records here)

400 IM – 4:03.84 – Phelps – 2008 Olympic Games (See all records here)

