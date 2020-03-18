California Puts Off Decision About 2020 Spring Sports Season Until April 3

The California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) held an online meeting on Tuesday, during which the State Office and the 10 Section Commissioners discussed the impact of COVID-19 on the 2020 spring sports season. In the statement following the meeting, CIF said:

“While the time may come when we have to cancel post-season events, today is not that day. In anticipation of further guidance and directives issued by federal, state and local government agencies regarding COVID-19, the CIF has not determined the future of spring sports events at this time and intends to reconvene with the 10 Section Commissioners on April 3 to revisit this issue. Pending that time, Sections will continue to confer with their local leadership and the State CIF will continue to monitor any directives and recommendations issued from the above entities.”

School districts and private schools govern regular season athletic activities in California’s high schools. For the most part, they have already announced their decisions concerning school closures, as well as the postponement or cancellation of athletic events, to their constituents. The Sections, which regulate playoffs and postseason events, have also communicated their guidance to the public. The CIF State Office is in charge of regional and state championships; for spring sports, these events usually take place in April and May so CIF is taking a wait-and-see approach to the rest of the 2019-20 season.

Meanwhile, the CIF’s Bylaw 600 banning participation on club teams during the high school season is still in effect for California’s prep athletes. Swimmers would normally compete unattached in swim meets with their club teams but given USA Swimming’s “strong recommendation” that all meets be cancelled, the rule is irrelevant for the time being.