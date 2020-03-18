Barrington Swim Club’s Ellie Graves Commits to Boston University

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

High school senior Ellie Graves has committed to swim at Boston University next fall. A distance free and breaststroke specialist, Graves swims for Barrington High School and Barrington Swim Club in Illinois. At the IHSA Girls Sectional Championship in November, she went a best time in the 100 breast, placing 5th with 1:08.08. As a junior she had swum the 200/500 free double, notching PBs at the MSL Conference meet in October.

Graves recently competed at the 2020 Chicagoland Championships and updated her lifetime bests in the 1000 free and 200 breast. Last LCM season, she went best times in the 100/800/1500 free, 50 back, and 50/100/200 breast.

Best SCY times:

1650 free – 17:21.65

1000 free – 10:26.31

500 free – 5:02.82

200 free – 1:54.38

100 breast – 1:08.08

200 breast – 2:31.05

Graves’ best 1650 time would have scored in the top 16 at 2020 Patriot League Championships, where BU women finished 5th in the standings. She would have been just out of scoring range in the 500 free (the Patriot League only scores an A final and a B final) and the breaststroke events. It took 5:00.25 in the former and 1:06.27/ 2:23.78 in the latter to make it back at the conference meet.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.