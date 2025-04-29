Cal Women’s Water Polo Earn At-Large Berth To NCAA Championships

Courtesy: Cal Athletics

BERKELEY – The California women’s water polo team secured an at-large berth in the 2025 NCAA Championship on Monday and will open up against fourth-seeded Hawai’i in the tournament scheduled for May 9-11 at the IU Natatorium in Indianapolis.

Cal will be making its 11th all-time trip to the NCAA Championship, all since 2010. The Bears have missed the tournament just three times during that span.

The Bears are coming off a strong showing at last weekend’s MPSF Tournament, where they defeated then- No. 2 USC in the Third Place Game after a narrow 15-14 loss to then-No. 1 UCLA in the semifinals. Cal was the national runner-up last season and defeated Hawai’i in the national semifinals.