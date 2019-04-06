Cal State Bakersfield Draws Commitment from Arizona Sprinter Richman

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Ellice Richman, a senior from Sunrise Mountain High School and member of the Scottsdale Aquatic Club, will be leaving the deserts of Arizona to the Pacific coast as she announced her commitment to California State Bakersfield of the Western Athletic Conference (WAC). Richman looks to make an immediate impact for the Roadrunners bringing tremendous speed that propelled her to winning the 2018 Arizona High School Division II state title in the 200 freestyle back in November.

“I am very excited to announce my commitment to CSUB!!! The coaches and the team were so welcoming…I felt at home and part of a family. CSUB is the perfect fit for me both academically and athletically! Thank you so much to my family, friends and coaches for helping me to achieve my goals. I am beyond excited to be a part of the Roadrunner family! GO RUNNERS!!!”

Richman has surged in the past two years in the water dropping substantial time in her newly-found top events. Originally a distance swimmer, she has made the transition to sprinting flawlessly. She has cut over seven seconds in the past 24 months in the 200 free and three seconds in the 100 free in the same span. She achieved her lifetime best two weeks ago at the 2019 Arizona 4C Speedo Sectionals in the latter.

Best Times (SCY):

50 Freestyle: 24.15

100 Freestyle: 51.15

200 Freestyle: 1:52.77

100 Backstroke: 1:00.25

100 Butterfly: 58.17

Richman can be looked at for both individual and relay options for CSU Bakersfield Coach Chris Hanson this Fall. Her best in the 100 free would have earned her a spot on both the 400 freestyle and medley relays at last month’s National Invitational Championships (NIC) in Cleveland, Ohio. Notably, she would have placed in the consolation finals in both the 100- and 200 freestyle at the WAC Championships while being less than .25 seconds from qualifying for the consolation finals in both the 100- and 200 free in the NIC.

