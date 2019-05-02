Cal Secures Verbal Commitment from 2x Winter Juniors Champ Gracie Felner

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Gracie Felner of Burien, Washington has announced her verbal commitment to the University of California, Berkeley for 2020-21. She will join Isabelle Stadden and Nicole Oliva in the class of 2024.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of California Berkeley class of 2024! I’d like to thank Coach Teri and Coach Sarah for the time they spent showing me what being a Golden Bear is truly about. Thank you to everyone who has supported me, it’s truly a dream come true. GO BEARS 💙💛”

Felner is a junior at Mount Rainier High School. She won the 100 breast (1:02.64) and was runner-up in the 200 IM (2:02.36) at the 2018 Washington 4A High School State Championships last November. She also anchored the 200 free relay (22.78) and the 400 free relay (48.94). The year before she had been second in the IM and third in the 100 free.

She swims year-round for Bellevue Club Swim Team. She contributed to the club’s second-place team finish at Winter Juniors West by finaling in the 100 free (2nd place) and 100 fly (23rd) and swimming on 5 relays which placed 1st, 1st, 3rd, 5th, and 10th. Last summer she competed in the 100 free, 100/200 breast, 100 fly and 200 IM at Speedo Junior Nationals.

Felner is quite versatile and will contribute to the Golden Bears in a number of ways. Her best times would have scored at 2019 Pac-12 Championships in the B finals of the 100 free and 100 breast and the C finals of the 200 free, 200 breast, 100 fly, and 200 IM.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 23.22

100 free – 49.32

200 free – 1:47.58

100 breast – 1:01.19

200 breast – 2:14.52

100 fly – 54.47

200 IM – 2:00.36

