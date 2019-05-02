Farida Osman, Dylan Carter, and more on Impact of Training in US (Video)

TYR DERBY PRO SWIM MEET

April 26, 2019

6:30pm ET

Louisville, KY

50 free shoot-out style

LCM

Results on Meet Mobile under ‘TYR Derby Pro Swim Meet’

Meet page

At the TYR Derby Pro, 16 of the worlds best males and females gathered for 1 event: a 50 free shoot-out. After each round, swimming announcer extraordinaire Sam Kendricks spoke with each athlete about where they are in their training. For international athletes Farida Osman (Egypt), Dylan Carter (Trinidad and Tobago), Ali Khalafalla (Egypt), and Isabella Arcila (Colombia), this also included how training in the United States has impacted their careers.