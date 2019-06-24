Caeleb Dressel Analyzes Performances: “I gotta get better” (Video)

2019 MISSION VIEJO SWIM MEET OF CHAMPIONS

After throwing down a lot of races in Mission Viejo this weekend, Caeleb Dressel is ready to get back to work. Saying that he’s in a weird place right now (perhaps hinting that he’s just beginning taper), by his standards he had a mixed bag of racing: some good, some bad, and some ok.

With the World Championships just 4 weeks away now, this will most likely be Dressel’s last meet before Team USA heads to Singapore for training camp in early July.