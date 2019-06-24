Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Caeleb Dressel Analyzes Performances: “I gotta get better” (Video)

2019 MISSION VIEJO SWIM MEET OF CHAMPIONS

After throwing down a lot of races in Mission Viejo this weekend, Caeleb Dressel is ready to get back to work. Saying that he’s in a weird place right now (perhaps hinting that he’s just beginning taper), by his standards he had a mixed bag of racing: some good, some bad, and some ok.

With the World Championships just 4 weeks away now, this will most likely be Dressel’s last meet before Team USA heads to Singapore for training camp in early July.

Jambo Sana

You get either the 50 or the 200 swim boi, not both. Pick one.

Dcswim

May I present you Pieter van den Hoogenband: former 100 & 200m freestyle world record holder and also 2000 Olympic 50m freestyle bronze medalist

Old Man Chalmers

plenty of people have swum 3 or more distances in freestyle well. Ledecky and hackett manage(d) 2-4-800-1500 just fine, thorpe the 1-2-4-800 especially in his prime and shane gould held all the freestyle WRs (bar the 50) at once. Not to mention PVDH and klim each medaled in the 50-100-200 at the same championship. Dressel will be fine, and he’s only training for the 200 to be considered for the 4×200 anyway

The Ready Room

And Kanye shoulda stuck to producing and never rapped, right?

Woke Stasi

Don Schollander won the 100 and 400 frees at Tokyo in 1964 and would’ve won the 200 free also (he was the reigning world record holder), but that event wasn’t added to Oly program until 1968!

Bruh

Wow he is being hard on himself

Swimmer

He Gotta Catch ‘Em All

