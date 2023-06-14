Butterflier Mary Shanahan Commits To Queens University of Charlotte (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

USA Swimming Scholastic All-American Mary Shanahan has announced her verbal commitment to Queens University of Charlotte, beginning with the 2024-2025 season. Shanahan’s decision keeps her in-state, as she currently attends Eno River Academy in Hillsborough, North Carolina.

Shanahan follows in the footsteps of her older brother Matt Shanahan, who recently wrapped up his freshman season at Queens.

Shanahan trains and competes year-round with the Hillsborough Aquatic Club. She’s mainly a butterflier, but also does well in sprint freestyle and backstroke. She currently owns 2023 Winter Junior National cuts in the 100 fly and 200 fly, as well as Futures qualifying times in the 200 back and 100 free.

Shanahan raced at Speedo Sectionals in Cary this March, where she earned her highest finishing in the 100 and 200 fly at 3rd. In the 100, she logged a 54.16 in finals, which is just a tenth shy of her best time from February. She had a fantastic race in the 200 fly, where she dropped nearly two seconds to crack 2:00 for a 1:59.60. Rounding out her swims at Sectionals was the 200 back, where she took 7th overall in a best time of 2:03.58.

Prior to Sectionals, Shanahan represented her high school at the North Carolina High School State Championships (1A/2A). She took home state titles in both the 100 fly (54.67) and 100 back (55.89) for the second year in a row.

Top SCY Times:

100 free – 52.07

100 back – 55.04

200 back – 2:03.58

100 fly – 54.02

200 fly – 1:59.60

Queens University of Charlotte is a Division I mid-major program that competes in the Coastal Collegiate Sports Association (CCSA). In their Division I debut, the women ended up taking 3rd at the 2023 CCSA Championships with a total of 1119 points.

Shanahan would have been the team’s top performer in both the 100 and 200 fly this year, with her best times in both events projecting her to the A-final at CCSAs. The Royals’ top finisher this season was junior Sophie Lange in the 200, who clocked a 2:01.27 to take 4th. In the 100 fly, freshman Kayla Schmelzer competed in the B-final and earned 13th (55.90).

Shanahan is the first public commitment for Queens’ class of 2028.

