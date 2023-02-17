BSN Sports Webinar: Backstroke Technique & Training Tips With Olympic Champ Ryan Murphy

Courtesy of BSN Sports, a SwimSwam partner.

BSN SPORTS is excited to announce a FREE webinar with Olympic and World Champion Ryan Murphy. Ryan will talk about his technique, offer training tips, and share what he feels sets him apart from the competition while helping him maintain his long-term success.

Courtesy of Speedo USA, there will also be a session solely dedicated to question & answer to customize the conversation toward those in attendance.

The webinar will be hosted by Olympic gold and bronze medalist, 12x world record breaker, and current Category Manager for Aquatic Sports at BSN SPORTS, Jessica Hardy Meichtry.

BSN SPORTS is proud to offer free certificates of attendance for coaches who attend and you can request that here – www.bsnsports.com/ib/attendance.

Date: Tuesday, February 21st

Time: Per Time Zone

2:30PM ET

1:30PM CT

12:30AM MT

11:30AM PT

BSN SPORTS is the leading marketer, manufacturer and distributor of sporting goods apparel and equipment in the United States. BSN SPORTS has hosted more than 200 FREE instructional coaching events and webinars since March of 2020. Topics have ranged from Mental Fortitude, to Team Building, to X’s and O’s across many sports and categories. More than 110,000 coaches and administrators have registered for an event. BSN SPORTS has recorded all of the content and made it available here.