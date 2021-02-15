BSN Sports Free Webinar: 2012 Olympic Gold Medalist Jessica Hardy Meichtry

Courtesy: BSN SPORTS

BSN SPORTS is excited to announce our latest FREE webinar installment on Friday, February 19th at 1-2PM CT. It is being hosted by Jessica Hardy Meichtry, 2012 Olympic gold medalist and 12-time world record breaker. Jessica now serves as a National Accounts Manager for BSN Sports, where she is passionate about the company’s mission to help save coaches time by making their lives easier—and is grateful for the opportunity to give back to the sport that helped shape her into the woman she is today.

Jessica will share her expertise on the technique that helped propel her to break 12 world records, exclusively done while swimming breaststroke events. Jessica was on Team USA for over a decade and was elected team captain the last three years of her career; her experience and knowledge about the stroke are absolutely unparalleled in the sport.

Now is your chance to learn about what made her so successful, as well as have the opportunity to participate in a live Q&A, all completely free of charge. Link to register below.

We offer free certificates of attendance for coaches who attend and you can request that here – www.bsnsports.com/ib/attendance.

Date: Friday, February 19th

Time: 1-2PM CT

Link to Register: https://www.bsnsports.com/ib/breaststrokeweb

BSN SPORTS is the leading marketer, manufacturer and distributor of sporting goods apparel and equipment in the United States. BSN SPORTS has hosted more than 100 FREE instructional coaching events and webinars since March of 2020. Topics have ranged from Mental Fortitude, to Team Building, to X’s and O’s across many sports and categories. More than 65,000 coaches and administrators have registered for an event. BSN has recorded all of the content and made it available here.