Brostowitz Hits Three Nation-Leading 11-12 Backstrokes At Schroeder Meet

Schroeder Distance-Sprint Meet

July 25-26, 2020

Walter Schroeder Aquatic Center, Brown Deer, WI

Long Course Meters (LCM) format

Full results

12-year-old John Paul Brostowitz hit three nation-leading backstroke swims for his age group at Schroeder’s two-day Distance-Sprint meet.

According to the Schroeder coaching staff, the meet featured seven local teams, with a crew of volunteers making sure athletes and spectators were wearing masks and maintaining social distance. The meet featured about 165 athletes for Saturday’s distance session and 254 for Sunday’s sprint events.

Schroeder’s Brostowitz won five events in the 11-12 age group, hitting personal-bests in all five. His backstrokes, in particular, jump to #1 in the nation among 11-12s in this pandemic-shortened season. Here’s a look at Brostowitz’s five wins and his time drops across the meet:

50m back: dropped from 32.86 to 30.60

100m back: dropped from 1:10.62 to 1:05.41

200m back: dropped from 2:38.03 to 2:23.06

200m fly: first registered swim in the event, 2:41.31

50m free: dropped from 31.30 to 28.13

Among swimmers in the 11-12 age group this season, Brostowitz moves to #1 in the nation in all three backstrokes and sits #2 in the 200 fly and #3 in the 50 free. Probably most impressive are his 50 and 100 backstroke, which lead the nation by wide margins: a second and a half in the 50 back and a whopping 4.3 seconds in the 100 back. The coronavirus pandemic certainly cleared the national ranks a bit in long course, but Brostowitz’s times are still impressive – last season, he would have been in the top 15 nationally for the age group in both the 50 and 100 backs.

Brostowitz now sits just outside the top 100 of all-time among American 11-12s in all three backstrokes.

A few other key event winners: