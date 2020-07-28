Brostowitz Hits Three Nation-Leading 11-12 Backstrokes At Schroeder Meet

Schroeder Distance-Sprint Meet
- July 25-26, 2020
- Walter Schroeder Aquatic Center, Brown Deer, WI
- Long Course Meters (LCM) format
- Full results
12-year-old John Paul Brostowitz hit three nation-leading backstroke swims for his age group at Schroeder’s two-day Distance-Sprint meet.
According to the Schroeder coaching staff, the meet featured seven local teams, with a crew of volunteers making sure athletes and spectators were wearing masks and maintaining social distance. The meet featured about 165 athletes for Saturday’s distance session and 254 for Sunday’s sprint events.
Schroeder’s Brostowitz won five events in the 11-12 age group, hitting personal-bests in all five. His backstrokes, in particular, jump to #1 in the nation among 11-12s in this pandemic-shortened season. Here’s a look at Brostowitz’s five wins and his time drops across the meet:
- 50m back: dropped from 32.86 to 30.60
- 100m back: dropped from 1:10.62 to 1:05.41
- 200m back: dropped from 2:38.03 to 2:23.06
- 200m fly: first registered swim in the event, 2:41.31
- 50m free: dropped from 31.30 to 28.13
Among swimmers in the 11-12 age group this season, Brostowitz moves to #1 in the nation in all three backstrokes and sits #2 in the 200 fly and #3 in the 50 free. Probably most impressive are his 50 and 100 backstroke, which lead the nation by wide margins: a second and a half in the 50 back and a whopping 4.3 seconds in the 100 back. The coronavirus pandemic certainly cleared the national ranks a bit in long course, but Brostowitz’s times are still impressive – last season, he would have been in the top 15 nationally for the age group in both the 50 and 100 backs.
Brostowitz now sits just outside the top 100 of all-time among American 11-12s in all three backstrokes.
A few other key event winners:
- 17-year-old Ziyad Saleem won the 100 and 200 backstrokes in the 15&Over age group. The Iowa commit shaved three tenths off his 100 back (57.60) and seven tenths off his 200 back (2:04.98). Both rank #9 in the nation this season among 17-year-olds.
- 14-year-old Sailor Whowell won the 50 back (30.26) and 50 free (27.29), with her backstroke ranking #2 in the nation this season among 13-14s.
- In the 10&under age group, 10-year-old Elise Miller won three events with huge time drops. Elmbrook Swim Club’s Bauer went from 1:28.8 to 1:24.04 in the 100 back, from 6:09.2 to 5:34.58 in the 400 free, and from 1:19.9 to 1:14.49 in the 100 free.
- Same story for 10-year-old Maggie Dickinson of Schroeder, who was 37.64 in the 50 fly (her first registered swim in that event), 33.40 in the 50 free (dropped from 37.2), and 38.27 in the 50 back (dropped from 40.0).
- Jack Lustig, 16, won three events for Schroeder. He paced the 100 fly (58.48), 400 free (4:13.13) and 800 free (8:47.90). The 100 fly was a personal-best by 2.5 seconds.
- 16-year-old Abby Carlson of Waukesha Express won the 400 free (4:25.19) and 800 free (9:17.82).
