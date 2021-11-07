Brookfield East, Edgewood Lead Wisconsin HS Girls Into State Meets

All 10 Wisconsin high school girls sectional meets took place yesterday. These meets serve as the qualifiers for next week’s state championship meet. The Division 2 (small schools) championships will be held on Friday November 12th, the Division 1 championships (big schools) will be held on Saturday November 13th. Both meets will be swum in the Waukesha South Natatorium.

Links to sectional results are below, but the real question now is what is going to happen at next weekend’s state meet. To that end, I’ve scored out the state meet psych sheet.

SECTIONAL TEAM CHAMPIONS

DIVISION I (BIG SCHOOLS):

Division 2 Sectionals (Small Schools):

D1

Brookfield East lead the way into the meet with 300 points on the scored out psych sheet, but Arrowhead are a mere 23 points back with 277. This sets up another competitive clash between last year’s top two teams. Last year Brookfield East topped Arrowhead by 17 to with their second consecutive (and second ever) title, both by less than 20 points over Arrowhead. Middleton rank next with 190 points. Middleton were runners up at the alternative spring season meet last year. Between the top 3 teams, the last 7 state titles are accounted for with Brookfield East winning the last 2, Middleton taking 3 straight from 2016-18 and Arrowhead winning the 2014 and 2015 titles. The championship seems certain to remain in this elite club for another year.

On the individual side, there are three athletes with the top seed in 2 individual events. Lucy Thomas (JR, Brookfield East) leads the way in the 200 free and 100 breast. Her teammate Abby Wanazek (SR, Brookfield East) leads the 50 free and 100 free. The other double top seed holder is Campbell Stoll (JR, Arrowhead) who leads the 200 IM and 100 fly.

The top two teams’ dominance of the top scorers doesn’t end there with the top 2 teams having the top 7 individuals by seeded individual points. Additionally, Brookfield East hold relays seeds of 1,1, and 2. While Arrowhead has seeds of 3, 3, and 1. This meet may be decided as much by who does the best job holding on to seeds rather than who can move up as room to move up is limited for both top teams.

The competition for 4th appears fierce with 3 teams seeded within 12.5 points. Badger Co-op sit 4th with 153, Madison West are next with 147, and Germantown are 6th with 140.5. Madison West are the deepest of the 3 with 13 individual entries to Badger’s 7 and Germantown’s 9.

Scored psych sheets, projected team event scores and individual projected scores are in the tables below (below the D2 write up)

D2

Edgewood seem poised to win their 7th consecutive state championship of some type with 339 points on the scored psych sheet. This puts them well ahead of next best Rhinelander with 185.5. Edgewood had won 5 straight Division 2 titles before missing the meet last year due to COVID. Instead they won the WIAA’s Alternate Season Championship in the spring which required them to beat a number of powerful Division 1 teams such as Middleton and Sun Prairie.

Edgewood’s dominance of the psych sheet is made even more impressive by their lack of dominant individuals. Junior Izzy Enz is their top seeded swimmer with 32 projected points, 8th best on the psych sheet. Edgewood’s strength is in depth with 6 swimmers seeded to score between 22 and 29 points. They are also seeded to score 21 points or more in every event but 2 (diving with 11 and the 100 breast with 0) and 46 in the 500 free (seeded 2-3-6). This gives Edgewood a shot at the all time D2 points record of 346 points (the record regardless of division is 407)

The team competition is going to be for the next places where the psych sheet tightens considerably. Rhinelander are second with 185.5, and within striking distance are Baraboo with 165, DeForest with 150, Shorewood with 142, and Sauk Prairie with 141.

Individuals are led by 2 athletes who have 2 top seeds. Lauren Malinowski (SR, Wauwatosa West) leads the 200 free and 100 fly, and Malia Francis (SR, Rhinelander) leads the 200 IM and 100 back.

Scored psych sheets, projected team event scores and individual projected scores are in the tables below (below the D1 Data)

D1 Data

Scored Psych Sheet

Psych Sheet Points Relay Individual Swimming Diving Individual Entries Relay Count Brookfield East 300 114 186 299 1 17 3 Arrowhead 277 104 173 250 27 15 3 Middleton 190 72 118 168 22 17 3 Badger Co-op 153 62 91 136 17 7 3 Madison West 147 78 69 125 22 13 3 Germantown 140.5 62 78.5 124.5 16 9 3 Waukesha West/Cath Mem 128 32 96 128 0 8 2 Madison Memorial 101 62 39 101 0 10 3 Brookfield Central 101 37 64 101 0 8 3 Appleton North 91.5 62 29.5 91.5 0 6 3 Green Bay Southwest Co-op 74 34 40 74 0 6 2 Muskego 61 24 37 47 14 9 2 Cedarburg 53 8 45 53 0 6 2 Waukesha West/CathMem 49 34 15 49 0 2 1 Menomonee Falls/Hamilton 45 14 31 45 0 3 2 Verona Area/Mount Horeb 42.5 26 16.5 27.5 15 11 3 Monona Grove 36 36 0 36 0 1 2 River Falls 32 0 32 32 0 2 0 Hudson 29 0 29 29 0 4 0 Sun Prairie 28 28 0 28 0 1 2 Burlington Co-op 24 12 12 24 0 2 2 Eau Claire Memorial 22 0 22 22 0 3 0 Oshkosh West 21 12 9 21 0 4 3 Pewaukee/Oconomowoc 18 0 18 18 0 2 1 Stevens Point 16 4 12 16 0 3 2 Greenfield/Pius XI Catholic 16 0 16 16 0 3 2 Waukesha South/Mukwonago 16 9 7 16 0 5 3 Franklin 15 0 15 15 0 2 0 De Pere/West De Pere 13 0 13 13 0 3 0 Janesville Craig 12 0 12 12 0 4 0 Chippewa Falls/McDonell 12 0 12 12 0 2 1 Kenosha Tremper 11 0 11 0 11 1 0 Milwaukee King Co-op 11 0 11 11 0 2 0 Bay Port 10 0 10 10 0 4 0 Milton 8.5 0 8.5 8.5 0 2 2 Neenah 7 0 7 0 7 1 1 Manitowoc Lincoln 5 0 5 5 0 2 0 D.C. Everest 4 4 0 4 0 0 2 Divine Savior Holy Angels 3 0 3 0 3 2 0 West Bend West/East 1 0 1 1 0 3 1 Appleton West/Kimberly 1 0 1 1 0 1 0 Homestead 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 Pulaski 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 Waunakee 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 Hartford Union/Slinger 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 Marshfield 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 La Crosse Logan Co-op 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 Oak Creek 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 Sturgeon Bay Co-op 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 Oregon 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 Edgerton/Evansville 0 0 0 0 0 2 0

Projected Event By Event Team Scores

Diving 200 Medley Relay 200 Freestyle 200 IM 50 Freestyle 100 Butterfly 100 Freestyle 500 Freestyle 200 Freestyle Relay 100 Backstroke 100 Breaststroke 400 Freestyle Relay Brookfield East 1 40 44 0 36 4 32 20 40 27 22 34 Arrowhead 27 32 17 32 17 20 17 17 32 26 0 40 Middleton 22 22 17 7 7 0 9 45 28 6 5 22 Badger Co-op 17 28 0 0 37 0 11 0 34 11 15 0 Madison West 22 18 14 4 4 3 0 20 30 2 0 30 Germantown 16 30 0 13 0 9 14 0 6 14.5 12 26 Waukesha West/Cath Mem 0 0 13 16 14 0 0 0 0 25 28 32 Madison Memorial 0 24 0 0 7 17 13 2 14 0 0 24 Brookfield Central 0 10 6 0 0 18 3.5 15 9 21.5 0 18 Appleton North 0 26 0 1.5 11 0 7 0 22 0 10 14 Green Bay Southwest Co-op 0 6 0 23 0 16 0 0 0 1 0 28 Muskego 14 12 6 0 0 5 0 7 0 5 0 12 Cedarburg 0 2 12 14 0 0 0 15 0 0 4 6 Waukesha West/CathMem 0 34 0 0 0 0 15 0 0 0 0 0 Menomonee Falls/Hamilton 0 14 0 0 0 15 0 0 0 16 0 0 Verona Area/Mount Horeb 15 0 0 1.5 0 0 0 0 18 0 0 8 Monona Grove 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 26 0 0 10 River Falls 0 0 16 0 0 0 16 0 0 0 0 0 Hudson 0 0 0 15 0 14 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sun Prairie 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 24 0 0 4 Burlington Co-op 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 0 12 0 7 0 Eau Claire Memorial 0 0 0 9 0 0 0 0 0 0 13 0 Oshkosh West 0 8 7 0 0 2 0 0 2 0 0 2 Pewaukee/Oconomowoc 0 0 0 0 12 0 6 0 0 0 0 0 Stevens Point 0 4 0 0 6 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 Greenfield/Pius XI Catholic 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 16 0 Waukesha South/Mukwonago 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 4 9 0 0 0 Franklin 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 14 0 De Pere/West De Pere 0 0 0 0 0 13 0 0 0 0 0 0 Janesville Craig 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 9 0 0 0 0 Chippewa Falls/McDonell 0 0 0 0 0 12 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kenosha Tremper 11 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Milwaukee King Co-op 0 0 0 11 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Bay Port 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 9 0 Milton 0 0 0 5 0 0 3.5 0 0 0 0 0 Neenah 7 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Manitowoc Lincoln 0 0 3 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 D.C. Everest 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 0 0 0 Divine Savior Holy Angels 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 West Bend West/East 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Appleton West/Kimberly 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Homestead 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Pulaski 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Waunakee 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Hartford Union/Slinger 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Marshfield 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 La Crosse Logan Co-op 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Oak Creek 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sturgeon Bay Co-op 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Oregon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Edgerton/Evansville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Projected Individual Scores

Name Year School Projected Points Thomas, Lucy JR Brookfield East 40 Stoll, Campbell JR Arrowhead 40 Wanezek, Abby SR Brookfield East 40 Wanezek, Maggie SO Brookfield East 36 Tiltmann, Reese JR Brookfield East 35 Smith, Francesca JR Arrowhead 34 Tierney, Hailey JR Arrowhead 34 Neverman, Brigitta SR Green Bay Southwest Co-op 33 Brostowitz, Victoria JR Waukesha West/Cath Mem 33 Ottem, Ellery JR River Falls 32 Johnson, Faith SR Menomonee Falls/Hamilton 31 Wood, Evie JR Hudson 29 Drexler, Peyton JR Arrowhead 29 Granetzke, Bella SR Madison West 28 Thomas, Mackenzie SO Badger Co-op 28 Mrzyglod, Sabina SR Germantown 27 Drabot, Grace SR Cedarburg 26 Whowell, Sailor SO Badger Co-op 26 Geske, Lizzi SR Brookfield Central 25.5 Marusik, Karlee SO Waukesha West/Cath Mem 25 Haag, Molly SR Middleton 24 Beay, Ali SR Germantown 23.5 Augustyn, Gabi SO Eau Claire Memorial 22 Olen, Audrey SO Brookfield East 21 Rainwater, Kennedy SO Brookfield Central 21 Wells, Rian Madison West 20 Ceshker, Callie JR Badger Co-op 20 Holler, Jillian FR Madison Memorial 20 Kopfer, MaryClaire JR Pewaukee/Oconomowoc 18 Allen, Emily SR Appleton North 18 Chupich, Wylde Badger Co-op 17 Haag, Kaitlin SO Middleton 17 Carson, Claudia SR Madison Memorial 17 Nelson, Sydney SR Arrowhead 16 Gabel, Cadence SR Cedarburg 16 LePine, Gabrielle SR Greenfield/Pius XI Catholic 16 Rufenacht, Annika SO Verona Area/Mount Horeb 15 Wanner, Olivia SO Waukesha West/CathMem 15 Goodno, Ava JR Franklin 15 Rochon, Emilie Muskego 14 Wanner, Olivia SO Waukesha West/Cath Mem 14 Brueggeman, Sophia FR Brookfield Central 14 Davis, Olivia Middleton 13 Larson, Carly FR De Pere/West De Pere 13 Beam, Elizabeth SO Waukesha West/Cath Mem 13 Wittmann, Kristina JR Germantown 12 Charles, Natalie JR Middleton 12 Breitbach, Jenna JR Stevens Point 12 Watson, Peyton JR Chippewa Falls/McDonell 12 DeGrace, Hanna SR Germantown 12 Brewster, Teiya JR Kenosha Tremper 11 Zippel, Lilly SR Milwaukee King Co-op 11 Wright, Claire SR Waukesha West/Cath Mem 11 Utter, Abby SR Middleton 11 George, Amanda SR Middleton 11 Benson, Sophie JR Middleton 10 Weygandt, Quinn SR Madison West 10 Potrzebowski, Avery Middleton 9 Larsen, Kate JR Muskego 9 Miller, Sydney SR Muskego 9 Donagan, Ally JR Janesville Craig 9 Drake, Bella SR Arrowhead 9 Flanagan, Ana FR Appleton North 9 Ratzburg, Bailey JR Milton 8.5 Fullerton, Paris SO Brookfield East 8 Priestly, Abbigale SR Neenah 7 Arps, Lillie SR Oshkosh West 7 Schultz, Megan SR Burlington Co-op 7 Frederickson, Annie Arrowhead 6 Neverman, Ivana FR Green Bay Southwest Co-op 6 Mair, Lily SO Middleton 6 Aird, Sydney SR Bay Port 6 Vorpagel, Abby Arrowhead 5 Meyer, Morgan SR Manitowoc Lincoln 5 Miller, Carley SO Muskego 5 Woodall, Ryanne SR Middleton 5 Larsen, Averi SO Burlington Co-op 5 Langley, Fynn Germantown 4 Mello, Hannah SO Madison West 4 Corro, Brianna SR Waukesha South/Mukwonago 4 Plate, Carly JR Brookfield Central 3.5 Kleczka, Kathryn SR Divine Savior Holy Angels 3 Wilson, Logan SR Waukesha South/Mukwonago 3 Reece, Dakota JR Janesville Craig 3 Osthelder, Ellen JR Madison West 3 Dembny, Kamryn SR Brookfield East 3 Weil, Olivia SR Cedarburg 3 Zurowski, Addy SR Bay Port 3 Greeneway, Allison SO Appleton North 2.5 Sanders, Anna Madison West 2 Anderson, Izzie SR Madison Memorial 2 Gregg, Callie SR Brookfield East 2 Hirsbrunner, Addy SO Oshkosh West 2 McCullough, Violet FR Madison West 2 Schmidt, Monica FR Verona Area/Mount Horeb 1.5 Newman, Clara SO Brookfield East 1 Sieber, Ella SR Green Bay Southwest Co-op 1 Malcomson, Brynn SR Appleton West/Kimberly 1 Walters, Nicole JR West Bend West/East 1 Calaway, Emily SR Bay Port 1

D2 Data

Scored Psych Sheet

Psych Sheet Points Relay Individual Swimming Diving Individual Entries Relay Count Edgewood 339 114 225 328 11 18 3 Rhinelander 185.5 96 89.5 185.5 0 9 3 Baraboo 165 68 97 165 0 8 3 DeForest 150 84 66 150 0 5 3 Shorewood 142 54 88 142 0 7 2 Sauk Prairie 141 70 71 141 0 10 3 Ashwaubenon 133 64 69 133 0 4 3 Whitnall 121 36 85 83 38 9 2 Greendale 115 60 55 115 0 6 3 McFarland 114 62 52 114 0 5 3 Whitefish Bay 108 36 72 76 32 7 3 Kohler Co-op 79.5 42 37.5 67.5 12 7 3 Merrill 72 36 36 72 0 5 2 New Berlin Eisenhower 61 28 33 39 22 5 2 Grafton 60 12 48 44 16 4 2 Jefferson/Cambridge 59 24 35 59 0 4 2 Rice Lake 54 18 36 54 0 3 2 Monroe/New Glarus 41 22 19 41 0 3 2 Wauwatosa West 40 0 40 40 0 2 0 Ladysmith Co-op 29 0 29 29 0 4 0 Brown Deer/Univ School of Milw 21 0 21 14 7 2 0 Tomahawk 20 0 20 20 0 2 0 Wausau East 16 2 14 16 0 2 1 Stoughton 14 2 12 14 0 2 1 Plymouth 13 0 13 0 13 1 0 River Valley/Richland Center 9 0 9 9 0 2 0 Lakeland Union 8 0 8 8 0 2 0 Menomonie 4 0 4 0 4 1 0 Whitewater 4 0 4 4 0 1 0 Kiel/Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 3 0 3 3 0 1 0 Lodi/Wisconsin Heights 2 0 2 2 0 1 0 Seymour 1 0 1 1 0 1 0 ThePrairieSchool/St.Catherines 1 0 1 1 0 1 0

Projected Event By Event Team Scores

Diving 200 Medley Relay 200 Freestyle 200 IM 50 Freestyle 100 Butterfly 100 Freestyle 500 Freestyle 200 Freestyle Relay 100 Backstroke 100 Breaststroke 400 Freestyle Relay Edgewood 11 34 37 37 23 21 26 46 40 24 0 40 Rhinelander 0 30 12 20 3.5 11 14 0 32 20 9 34 Baraboo 0 40 0 16 13 16 0 0 6 15 37 22 DeForest 0 32 0 0 20 3 11 0 34 12 20 18 Shorewood 0 26 11 15 0 12 9 9 0 16 16 28 Sauk Prairie 0 18 10 19 0 5 4 19 28 14 0 24 Ashwaubenon 0 8 16 0 16 0 37 0 30 0 0 26 Whitnall 38 24 2 0 0 31 0 0 0 9 5 12 Greendale 0 2 17 5 0 2 17 14 26 0 0 32 McFarland 0 28 0 0 7 7 16 0 4 22 0 30 Whitefish Bay 32 10 14 0 0 0 0 20 18 6 0 8 Kohler Co-op 12 4 5 0 3.5 1 0 10 24 0 6 14 Merrill 0 22 0 7 9 0 0 0 14 7 13 0 New Berlin Eisenhower 22 0 0 0 5 0 0 6 22 0 0 6 Grafton 16 0 0 13 0 0 0 15 8 0 4 4 Jefferson/Cambridge 0 14 0 14 0 4 0 0 10 2 15 0 Rice Lake 0 6 0 0 17 0 5 0 12 0 14 0 Monroe/New Glarus 0 12 0 7 0 9 0 0 0 3 0 10 Wauwatosa West 0 0 20 0 0 20 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ladysmith Co-op 0 0 3 0 15 0 6 5 0 0 0 0 Brown Deer/Univ School of Milw 7 0 0 0 14 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tomahawk 0 0 7 0 0 13 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wausau East 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 12 2 Stoughton 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 11 2 0 0 0 Plymouth 13 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 River Valley/Richland Center 0 0 0 0 6 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 Lakeland Union 0 0 0 0 1 0 7 0 0 0 0 0 Menomonie 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Whitewater 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 0 0 Kiel/Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 Lodi/Wisconsin Heights 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Seymour 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 ThePrairieSchool/St.Catherines 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0

Projected Individual Scores