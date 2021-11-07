Brookfield East, Edgewood Lead Wisconsin HS Girls Into State Meets

All 10 Wisconsin high school girls sectional meets took place yesterday. These meets serve as the qualifiers for next week’s state championship meet. The Division 2 (small schools) championships will be held on Friday November 12th, the Division 1 championships (big schools) will be held on Saturday November 13th. Both meets will be swum in the Waukesha South Natatorium.
Links to sectional results are below, but the real question now is what is going to happen at next weekend’s state meet. To that end, I’ve scored out the state meet psych sheet.
SECTIONAL TEAM CHAMPIONS
DIVISION I (BIG SCHOOLS):
- Wisconsin Rapids (Stevens Point)
- Neenah (Appleton North)
- Milton (Middleton)
- Fond Du Lac (Brookfield East)
- Germantown (Germantown)
- Muskego (Waukesha West/Catholic Memorial)
Division 2 Sectionals (Small Schools):
- Menominee (Rhinelander)
- Plymouth (Ashwaubenon)
- Deforest (Edgewood)
- Whitefish Bay (Greendale)
D1
Brookfield East lead the way into the meet with 300 points on the scored out psych sheet, but Arrowhead are a mere 23 points back with 277. This sets up another competitive clash between last year’s top two teams. Last year Brookfield East topped Arrowhead by 17 to with their second consecutive (and second ever) title, both by less than 20 points over Arrowhead. Middleton rank next with 190 points. Middleton were runners up at the alternative spring season meet last year. Between the top 3 teams, the last 7 state titles are accounted for with Brookfield East winning the last 2, Middleton taking 3 straight from 2016-18 and Arrowhead winning the 2014 and 2015 titles. The championship seems certain to remain in this elite club for another year.
On the individual side, there are three athletes with the top seed in 2 individual events. Lucy Thomas (JR, Brookfield East) leads the way in the 200 free and 100 breast. Her teammate Abby Wanazek (SR, Brookfield East) leads the 50 free and 100 free. The other double top seed holder is Campbell Stoll (JR, Arrowhead) who leads the 200 IM and 100 fly.
The top two teams’ dominance of the top scorers doesn’t end there with the top 2 teams having the top 7 individuals by seeded individual points. Additionally, Brookfield East hold relays seeds of 1,1, and 2. While Arrowhead has seeds of 3, 3, and 1. This meet may be decided as much by who does the best job holding on to seeds rather than who can move up as room to move up is limited for both top teams.
The competition for 4th appears fierce with 3 teams seeded within 12.5 points. Badger Co-op sit 4th with 153, Madison West are next with 147, and Germantown are 6th with 140.5. Madison West are the deepest of the 3 with 13 individual entries to Badger’s 7 and Germantown’s 9.
Scored psych sheets, projected team event scores and individual projected scores are in the tables below (below the D2 write up)
D2
Edgewood seem poised to win their 7th consecutive state championship of some type with 339 points on the scored psych sheet. This puts them well ahead of next best Rhinelander with 185.5. Edgewood had won 5 straight Division 2 titles before missing the meet last year due to COVID. Instead they won the WIAA’s Alternate Season Championship in the spring which required them to beat a number of powerful Division 1 teams such as Middleton and Sun Prairie.
Edgewood’s dominance of the psych sheet is made even more impressive by their lack of dominant individuals. Junior Izzy Enz is their top seeded swimmer with 32 projected points, 8th best on the psych sheet. Edgewood’s strength is in depth with 6 swimmers seeded to score between 22 and 29 points. They are also seeded to score 21 points or more in every event but 2 (diving with 11 and the 100 breast with 0) and 46 in the 500 free (seeded 2-3-6). This gives Edgewood a shot at the all time D2 points record of 346 points (the record regardless of division is 407)
The team competition is going to be for the next places where the psych sheet tightens considerably. Rhinelander are second with 185.5, and within striking distance are Baraboo with 165, DeForest with 150, Shorewood with 142, and Sauk Prairie with 141.
Individuals are led by 2 athletes who have 2 top seeds. Lauren Malinowski (SR, Wauwatosa West) leads the 200 free and 100 fly, and Malia Francis (SR, Rhinelander) leads the 200 IM and 100 back.
Scored psych sheets, projected team event scores and individual projected scores are in the tables below (below the D1 Data)
D1 Data
Scored Psych Sheet
|Psych Sheet Points
|Relay
|Individual
|Swimming
|Diving
|Individual Entries
|Relay Count
|Brookfield East
|300
|114
|186
|299
|1
|17
|3
|Arrowhead
|277
|104
|173
|250
|27
|15
|3
|Middleton
|190
|72
|118
|168
|22
|17
|3
|Badger Co-op
|153
|62
|91
|136
|17
|7
|3
|Madison West
|147
|78
|69
|125
|22
|13
|3
|Germantown
|140.5
|62
|78.5
|124.5
|16
|9
|3
|Waukesha West/Cath Mem
|128
|32
|96
|128
|0
|8
|2
|Madison Memorial
|101
|62
|39
|101
|0
|10
|3
|Brookfield Central
|101
|37
|64
|101
|0
|8
|3
|Appleton North
|91.5
|62
|29.5
|91.5
|0
|6
|3
|Green Bay Southwest Co-op
|74
|34
|40
|74
|0
|6
|2
|Muskego
|61
|24
|37
|47
|14
|9
|2
|Cedarburg
|53
|8
|45
|53
|0
|6
|2
|Waukesha West/CathMem
|49
|34
|15
|49
|0
|2
|1
|Menomonee Falls/Hamilton
|45
|14
|31
|45
|0
|3
|2
|Verona Area/Mount Horeb
|42.5
|26
|16.5
|27.5
|15
|11
|3
|Monona Grove
|36
|36
|0
|36
|0
|1
|2
|River Falls
|32
|0
|32
|32
|0
|2
|0
|Hudson
|29
|0
|29
|29
|0
|4
|0
|Sun Prairie
|28
|28
|0
|28
|0
|1
|2
|Burlington Co-op
|24
|12
|12
|24
|0
|2
|2
|Eau Claire Memorial
|22
|0
|22
|22
|0
|3
|0
|Oshkosh West
|21
|12
|9
|21
|0
|4
|3
|Pewaukee/Oconomowoc
|18
|0
|18
|18
|0
|2
|1
|Stevens Point
|16
|4
|12
|16
|0
|3
|2
|Greenfield/Pius XI Catholic
|16
|0
|16
|16
|0
|3
|2
|Waukesha South/Mukwonago
|16
|9
|7
|16
|0
|5
|3
|Franklin
|15
|0
|15
|15
|0
|2
|0
|De Pere/West De Pere
|13
|0
|13
|13
|0
|3
|0
|Janesville Craig
|12
|0
|12
|12
|0
|4
|0
|Chippewa Falls/McDonell
|12
|0
|12
|12
|0
|2
|1
|Kenosha Tremper
|11
|0
|11
|0
|11
|1
|0
|Milwaukee King Co-op
|11
|0
|11
|11
|0
|2
|0
|Bay Port
|10
|0
|10
|10
|0
|4
|0
|Milton
|8.5
|0
|8.5
|8.5
|0
|2
|2
|Neenah
|7
|0
|7
|0
|7
|1
|1
|Manitowoc Lincoln
|5
|0
|5
|5
|0
|2
|0
|D.C. Everest
|4
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|2
|Divine Savior Holy Angels
|3
|0
|3
|0
|3
|2
|0
|West Bend West/East
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|Appleton West/Kimberly
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Homestead
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Pulaski
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Waunakee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Hartford Union/Slinger
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Marshfield
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|La Crosse Logan Co-op
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Oak Creek
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Sturgeon Bay Co-op
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Oregon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Edgerton/Evansville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Projected Event By Event Team Scores
|Diving
|200 Medley Relay
|200 Freestyle
|200 IM
|50 Freestyle
|100 Butterfly
|100 Freestyle
|500 Freestyle
|200 Freestyle Relay
|100 Backstroke
|100 Breaststroke
|400 Freestyle Relay
|Brookfield East
|1
|40
|44
|0
|36
|4
|32
|20
|40
|27
|22
|34
|Arrowhead
|27
|32
|17
|32
|17
|20
|17
|17
|32
|26
|0
|40
|Middleton
|22
|22
|17
|7
|7
|0
|9
|45
|28
|6
|5
|22
|Badger Co-op
|17
|28
|0
|0
|37
|0
|11
|0
|34
|11
|15
|0
|Madison West
|22
|18
|14
|4
|4
|3
|0
|20
|30
|2
|0
|30
|Germantown
|16
|30
|0
|13
|0
|9
|14
|0
|6
|14.5
|12
|26
|Waukesha West/Cath Mem
|0
|0
|13
|16
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|28
|32
|Madison Memorial
|0
|24
|0
|0
|7
|17
|13
|2
|14
|0
|0
|24
|Brookfield Central
|0
|10
|6
|0
|0
|18
|3.5
|15
|9
|21.5
|0
|18
|Appleton North
|0
|26
|0
|1.5
|11
|0
|7
|0
|22
|0
|10
|14
|Green Bay Southwest Co-op
|0
|6
|0
|23
|0
|16
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|28
|Muskego
|14
|12
|6
|0
|0
|5
|0
|7
|0
|5
|0
|12
|Cedarburg
|0
|2
|12
|14
|0
|0
|0
|15
|0
|0
|4
|6
|Waukesha West/CathMem
|0
|34
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Menomonee Falls/Hamilton
|0
|14
|0
|0
|0
|15
|0
|0
|0
|16
|0
|0
|Verona Area/Mount Horeb
|15
|0
|0
|1.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|0
|0
|8
|Monona Grove
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|0
|0
|10
|River Falls
|0
|0
|16
|0
|0
|0
|16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hudson
|0
|0
|0
|15
|0
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sun Prairie
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|0
|0
|4
|Burlington Co-op
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0
|12
|0
|7
|0
|Eau Claire Memorial
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|0
|Oshkosh West
|0
|8
|7
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Pewaukee/Oconomowoc
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stevens Point
|0
|4
|0
|0
|6
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Greenfield/Pius XI Catholic
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|0
|Waukesha South/Mukwonago
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|4
|9
|0
|0
|0
|Franklin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|14
|0
|De Pere/West De Pere
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Janesville Craig
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chippewa Falls/McDonell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kenosha Tremper
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Milwaukee King Co-op
|0
|0
|0
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bay Port
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|9
|0
|Milton
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|3.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Neenah
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Manitowoc Lincoln
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D.C. Everest
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Divine Savior Holy Angels
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|West Bend West/East
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Appleton West/Kimberly
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Homestead
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pulaski
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Waunakee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hartford Union/Slinger
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Marshfield
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|La Crosse Logan Co-op
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oak Creek
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sturgeon Bay Co-op
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oregon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Edgerton/Evansville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Projected Individual Scores
|Name
|Year
|School
|Projected Points
|Thomas, Lucy
|JR
|Brookfield East
|40
|Stoll, Campbell
|JR
|Arrowhead
|40
|Wanezek, Abby
|SR
|Brookfield East
|40
|Wanezek, Maggie
|SO
|Brookfield East
|36
|Tiltmann, Reese
|JR
|Brookfield East
|35
|Smith, Francesca
|JR
|Arrowhead
|34
|Tierney, Hailey
|JR
|Arrowhead
|34
|Neverman, Brigitta
|SR
|Green Bay Southwest Co-op
|33
|Brostowitz, Victoria
|JR
|Waukesha West/Cath Mem
|33
|Ottem, Ellery
|JR
|River Falls
|32
|Johnson, Faith
|SR
|Menomonee Falls/Hamilton
|31
|Wood, Evie
|JR
|Hudson
|29
|Drexler, Peyton
|JR
|Arrowhead
|29
|Granetzke, Bella
|SR
|Madison West
|28
|Thomas, Mackenzie
|SO
|Badger Co-op
|28
|Mrzyglod, Sabina
|SR
|Germantown
|27
|Drabot, Grace
|SR
|Cedarburg
|26
|Whowell, Sailor
|SO
|Badger Co-op
|26
|Geske, Lizzi
|SR
|Brookfield Central
|25.5
|Marusik, Karlee
|SO
|Waukesha West/Cath Mem
|25
|Haag, Molly
|SR
|Middleton
|24
|Beay, Ali
|SR
|Germantown
|23.5
|Augustyn, Gabi
|SO
|Eau Claire Memorial
|22
|Olen, Audrey
|SO
|Brookfield East
|21
|Rainwater, Kennedy
|SO
|Brookfield Central
|21
|Wells, Rian
|Madison West
|20
|Ceshker, Callie
|JR
|Badger Co-op
|20
|Holler, Jillian
|FR
|Madison Memorial
|20
|Kopfer, MaryClaire
|JR
|Pewaukee/Oconomowoc
|18
|Allen, Emily
|SR
|Appleton North
|18
|Chupich, Wylde
|Badger Co-op
|17
|Haag, Kaitlin
|SO
|Middleton
|17
|Carson, Claudia
|SR
|Madison Memorial
|17
|Nelson, Sydney
|SR
|Arrowhead
|16
|Gabel, Cadence
|SR
|Cedarburg
|16
|LePine, Gabrielle
|SR
|Greenfield/Pius XI Catholic
|16
|Rufenacht, Annika
|SO
|Verona Area/Mount Horeb
|15
|Wanner, Olivia
|SO
|Waukesha West/CathMem
|15
|Goodno, Ava
|JR
|Franklin
|15
|Rochon, Emilie
|Muskego
|14
|Wanner, Olivia
|SO
|Waukesha West/Cath Mem
|14
|Brueggeman, Sophia
|FR
|Brookfield Central
|14
|Davis, Olivia
|Middleton
|13
|Larson, Carly
|FR
|De Pere/West De Pere
|13
|Beam, Elizabeth
|SO
|Waukesha West/Cath Mem
|13
|Wittmann, Kristina
|JR
|Germantown
|12
|Charles, Natalie
|JR
|Middleton
|12
|Breitbach, Jenna
|JR
|Stevens Point
|12
|Watson, Peyton
|JR
|Chippewa Falls/McDonell
|12
|DeGrace, Hanna
|SR
|Germantown
|12
|Brewster, Teiya
|JR
|Kenosha Tremper
|11
|Zippel, Lilly
|SR
|Milwaukee King Co-op
|11
|Wright, Claire
|SR
|Waukesha West/Cath Mem
|11
|Utter, Abby
|SR
|Middleton
|11
|George, Amanda
|SR
|Middleton
|11
|Benson, Sophie
|JR
|Middleton
|10
|Weygandt, Quinn
|SR
|Madison West
|10
|Potrzebowski, Avery
|Middleton
|9
|Larsen, Kate
|JR
|Muskego
|9
|Miller, Sydney
|SR
|Muskego
|9
|Donagan, Ally
|JR
|Janesville Craig
|9
|Drake, Bella
|SR
|Arrowhead
|9
|Flanagan, Ana
|FR
|Appleton North
|9
|Ratzburg, Bailey
|JR
|Milton
|8.5
|Fullerton, Paris
|SO
|Brookfield East
|8
|Priestly, Abbigale
|SR
|Neenah
|7
|Arps, Lillie
|SR
|Oshkosh West
|7
|Schultz, Megan
|SR
|Burlington Co-op
|7
|Frederickson, Annie
|Arrowhead
|6
|Neverman, Ivana
|FR
|Green Bay Southwest Co-op
|6
|Mair, Lily
|SO
|Middleton
|6
|Aird, Sydney
|SR
|Bay Port
|6
|Vorpagel, Abby
|Arrowhead
|5
|Meyer, Morgan
|SR
|Manitowoc Lincoln
|5
|Miller, Carley
|SO
|Muskego
|5
|Woodall, Ryanne
|SR
|Middleton
|5
|Larsen, Averi
|SO
|Burlington Co-op
|5
|Langley, Fynn
|Germantown
|4
|Mello, Hannah
|SO
|Madison West
|4
|Corro, Brianna
|SR
|Waukesha South/Mukwonago
|4
|Plate, Carly
|JR
|Brookfield Central
|3.5
|Kleczka, Kathryn
|SR
|Divine Savior Holy Angels
|3
|Wilson, Logan
|SR
|Waukesha South/Mukwonago
|3
|Reece, Dakota
|JR
|Janesville Craig
|3
|Osthelder, Ellen
|JR
|Madison West
|3
|Dembny, Kamryn
|SR
|Brookfield East
|3
|Weil, Olivia
|SR
|Cedarburg
|3
|Zurowski, Addy
|SR
|Bay Port
|3
|Greeneway, Allison
|SO
|Appleton North
|2.5
|Sanders, Anna
|Madison West
|2
|Anderson, Izzie
|SR
|Madison Memorial
|2
|Gregg, Callie
|SR
|Brookfield East
|2
|Hirsbrunner, Addy
|SO
|Oshkosh West
|2
|McCullough, Violet
|FR
|Madison West
|2
|Schmidt, Monica
|FR
|Verona Area/Mount Horeb
|1.5
|Newman, Clara
|SO
|Brookfield East
|1
|Sieber, Ella
|SR
|Green Bay Southwest Co-op
|1
|Malcomson, Brynn
|SR
|Appleton West/Kimberly
|1
|Walters, Nicole
|JR
|West Bend West/East
|1
|Calaway, Emily
|SR
|Bay Port
|1
D2 Data
Scored Psych Sheet
|Psych Sheet Points
|Relay
|Individual
|Swimming
|Diving
|Individual Entries
|Relay Count
|Edgewood
|339
|114
|225
|328
|11
|18
|3
|Rhinelander
|185.5
|96
|89.5
|185.5
|0
|9
|3
|Baraboo
|165
|68
|97
|165
|0
|8
|3
|DeForest
|150
|84
|66
|150
|0
|5
|3
|Shorewood
|142
|54
|88
|142
|0
|7
|2
|Sauk Prairie
|141
|70
|71
|141
|0
|10
|3
|Ashwaubenon
|133
|64
|69
|133
|0
|4
|3
|Whitnall
|121
|36
|85
|83
|38
|9
|2
|Greendale
|115
|60
|55
|115
|0
|6
|3
|McFarland
|114
|62
|52
|114
|0
|5
|3
|Whitefish Bay
|108
|36
|72
|76
|32
|7
|3
|Kohler Co-op
|79.5
|42
|37.5
|67.5
|12
|7
|3
|Merrill
|72
|36
|36
|72
|0
|5
|2
|New Berlin Eisenhower
|61
|28
|33
|39
|22
|5
|2
|Grafton
|60
|12
|48
|44
|16
|4
|2
|Jefferson/Cambridge
|59
|24
|35
|59
|0
|4
|2
|Rice Lake
|54
|18
|36
|54
|0
|3
|2
|Monroe/New Glarus
|41
|22
|19
|41
|0
|3
|2
|Wauwatosa West
|40
|0
|40
|40
|0
|2
|0
|Ladysmith Co-op
|29
|0
|29
|29
|0
|4
|0
|Brown Deer/Univ School of Milw
|21
|0
|21
|14
|7
|2
|0
|Tomahawk
|20
|0
|20
|20
|0
|2
|0
|Wausau East
|16
|2
|14
|16
|0
|2
|1
|Stoughton
|14
|2
|12
|14
|0
|2
|1
|Plymouth
|13
|0
|13
|0
|13
|1
|0
|River Valley/Richland Center
|9
|0
|9
|9
|0
|2
|0
|Lakeland Union
|8
|0
|8
|8
|0
|2
|0
|Menomonie
|4
|0
|4
|0
|4
|1
|0
|Whitewater
|4
|0
|4
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Kiel/Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah
|3
|0
|3
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Lodi/Wisconsin Heights
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Seymour
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|ThePrairieSchool/St.Catherines
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
Projected Event By Event Team Scores
|Diving
|200 Medley Relay
|200 Freestyle
|200 IM
|50 Freestyle
|100 Butterfly
|100 Freestyle
|500 Freestyle
|200 Freestyle Relay
|100 Backstroke
|100 Breaststroke
|400 Freestyle Relay
|Edgewood
|11
|34
|37
|37
|23
|21
|26
|46
|40
|24
|0
|40
|Rhinelander
|0
|30
|12
|20
|3.5
|11
|14
|0
|32
|20
|9
|34
|Baraboo
|0
|40
|0
|16
|13
|16
|0
|0
|6
|15
|37
|22
|DeForest
|0
|32
|0
|0
|20
|3
|11
|0
|34
|12
|20
|18
|Shorewood
|0
|26
|11
|15
|0
|12
|9
|9
|0
|16
|16
|28
|Sauk Prairie
|0
|18
|10
|19
|0
|5
|4
|19
|28
|14
|0
|24
|Ashwaubenon
|0
|8
|16
|0
|16
|0
|37
|0
|30
|0
|0
|26
|Whitnall
|38
|24
|2
|0
|0
|31
|0
|0
|0
|9
|5
|12
|Greendale
|0
|2
|17
|5
|0
|2
|17
|14
|26
|0
|0
|32
|McFarland
|0
|28
|0
|0
|7
|7
|16
|0
|4
|22
|0
|30
|Whitefish Bay
|32
|10
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|18
|6
|0
|8
|Kohler Co-op
|12
|4
|5
|0
|3.5
|1
|0
|10
|24
|0
|6
|14
|Merrill
|0
|22
|0
|7
|9
|0
|0
|0
|14
|7
|13
|0
|New Berlin Eisenhower
|22
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|6
|22
|0
|0
|6
|Grafton
|16
|0
|0
|13
|0
|0
|0
|15
|8
|0
|4
|4
|Jefferson/Cambridge
|0
|14
|0
|14
|0
|4
|0
|0
|10
|2
|15
|0
|Rice Lake
|0
|6
|0
|0
|17
|0
|5
|0
|12
|0
|14
|0
|Monroe/New Glarus
|0
|12
|0
|7
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|10
|Wauwatosa West
|0
|0
|20
|0
|0
|20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ladysmith Co-op
|0
|0
|3
|0
|15
|0
|6
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brown Deer/Univ School of Milw
|7
|0
|0
|0
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tomahawk
|0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wausau East
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|2
|Stoughton
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Plymouth
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|River Valley/Richland Center
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lakeland Union
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Menomonie
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Whitewater
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|Kiel/Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Lodi/Wisconsin Heights
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Seymour
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|ThePrairieSchool/St.Catherines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Projected Individual Scores
|Name
|Year
|School
|Projected Points
|Malinowski, Lauren
|SR
|Wauwatosa West
|40
|Francis, Malia
|SR
|Rhinelander
|40
|Bellile, Bry
|JR
|Ashwaubenon
|36
|Stephens, Casey
|JR
|Whitefish Bay
|34
|Nitke, Sienna
|SO
|Ashwaubenon
|33
|Lohr, Ella
|SR
|Baraboo
|33
|Freeman, Mara
|SR
|McFarland
|33
|Zgola, Jocelyn
|SR
|Greendale
|32
|Enz, Izzy
|JR
|Edgewood
|32
|Jacobs, Elise
|JR
|Shorewood
|31
|Acker, Savannah
|SO
|Sauk Prairie
|30
|Stacey, Brynn
|JR
|Edgewood
|29
|Rank, Zoey
|SO
|Jefferson/Cambridge
|29
|Michel, Libby
|JR
|Grafton
|28
|Balfanz, Anna
|JR
|Baraboo
|28
|Barrow, Amie
|SR
|Shorewood
|28
|Lenz, Rachel
|SR
|Whitnall
|26
|Winnicki, Abi
|SO
|Rhinelander
|25
|Reed, Sophie
|JR
|Edgewood
|25
|teDuits, Anna
|SR
|Edgewood
|24
|Bloom, Izzy
|FR
|Edgewood
|24
|Reid, Abby
|SR
|Edgewood
|24
|Oosterhof, Carly
|SR
|DeForest
|23
|Thompson, Sylvia
|FR
|Edgewood
|22
|Forsberg, Faith
|SR
|Rice Lake
|22
|Gneiser, Natalie
|SR
|Baraboo
|21
|Lechleitner, Brooke
|SR
|Ladysmith Co-op
|21
|Held, Kamyla
|SR
|Whitnall
|20
|Kuennen, Amelia
|SR
|Shorewood
|20
|Dekiep, Paige
|SO
|Tomahawk
|20
|Flowers, Payton
|FR
|DeForest
|20
|Willis, Jenna
|SR
|DeForest
|20
|Turner, Katherine
|JR
|Greendale
|19
|Hess, Amber
|SO
|Kohler Co-op
|18
|Francis, Karis
|SO
|Rhinelander
|18
|Bokerman, Mya
|SR
|New Berlin Eisenhower
|17
|Vega, Sam
|JR
|Edgewood
|17
|Sweeney, Claire
|SR
|Edgewood
|17
|Uttke, Maranda
|JR
|Grafton
|16
|Radke, Grace
|SR
|Whitnall
|16
|Paradis, Mazie
|FR
|Monroe/New Glarus
|16
|Graham, Kate
|Whitefish Bay
|15
|Stute, McKenzie
|SO
|Baraboo
|15
|Talmage, Riley
|JR
|Sauk Prairie
|15
|Britz, Anneh
|Whitefish Bay
|14
|Winter, Amber
|JR
|Merrill
|14
|Art, Lucy
|JR
|Brown Deer/Univ School of Milw
|14
|Schoenbrodt, Emily
|SR
|McFarland
|14
|Gilles, Lucy
|JR
|Wausau East
|14
|Miller, Hannah
|SO
|Rice Lake
|14
|Josephs, Isabella
|SR
|Plymouth
|13
|Schultz, Grace
|SR
|Merrill
|13
|Miller, Kassandra
|SR
|Sauk Prairie
|12
|Regan, Melanie
|SR
|Stoughton
|12
|Caroll, Natalie
|Edgewood
|11
|Wilson, Kiera
|Whitnall
|9
|Oleson, Kaylee
|FR
|Sauk Prairie
|9
|Schultz, Claire
|SR
|Merrill
|9
|Harper, Beverly
|SR
|River Valley/Richland Center
|9
|Lotter, Gretchen
|JR
|Shorewood
|9
|Magle, Maddy
|JR
|Kohler Co-op
|8
|Bunton, Madeline
|JR
|Ladysmith Co-op
|8
|Staples, Anna
|SR
|Brown Deer/Univ School of Milw
|7
|Ahlborn, Rylee
|SR
|Lakeland Union
|7
|Truman, Emma
|SR
|Kohler Co-op
|7
|Dobbie, Rianna
|Whitnall
|6
|Davis, Jordyn
|SO
|Jefferson/Cambridge
|6
|Cleverly, Madeline
|JR
|Whitefish Bay
|6
|St. Pierre, Noelle
|SR
|Rhinelander
|5.5
|Wagner, Emily
|New Berlin Eisenhower
|5
|Giese, Meredith
|SO
|New Berlin Eisenhower
|5
|Nickels, Adriana
|SR
|McFarland
|5
|McElvain, Delaney
|SR
|Whitnall
|5
|Smith, Mia
|SR
|Menomonie
|4
|Pape, Ashley
|SR
|Sauk Prairie
|4
|Schroeder, Sarah
|JR
|New Berlin Eisenhower
|4
|Foucault, Grace
|JR
|Whitewater
|4
|Grimm, Halle
|JR
|Grafton
|4
|Hammond, Madeleine
|SR
|Kohler Co-op
|3.5
|McDowell, Chelsea
|Whitnall
|3
|Hoffman, Joss
|SO
|DeForest
|3
|Erstad, Morgan
|SR
|Monroe/New Glarus
|3
|Boyer, Ally
|SR
|Kiel/Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah
|3
|Sarnowski, Lucy
|Whitefish Bay
|2
|Puls, Ella
|SR
|Lodi/Wisconsin Heights
|2
|Yerkes, Chloe
|FR
|Greendale
|2
|Meyer, Mikayla
|JR
|Greendale
|2
|Fan, Grace
|JR
|New Berlin Eisenhower
|2
|Wesley, Ryann
|Whitefish Bay
|1
|Wescott, Brie
|JR
|Lakeland Union
|1
|Devine, Annie
|FR
|Kohler Co-op
|1
|Fugle, Genna
|JR
|Rhinelander
|1
|VandeHey, Emily
|SR
|Sauk Prairie
|1
|Gawryleski, Julia
|JR
|Seymour
|1
|D’Alessandro, Zoe
|SO
|ThePrairieSchool/St.Catherines
|1
