Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Britain’s Oldest Living Olympic Swimmer Dies Just Shy of 95th Birthday

Comments: 1

H/T to long-time Olympic statistician Hilary Evans for the news.

Trevor Harrop, one of the last surviving members of the 1948 British Olympic swim team, died in April. He died on April 9, just ten days short of his 95th birthday.

Harrop represented Great Britain in the 100 freestyle at the 1948 London Olympic Games, the first after the World War II hiatus. He finished 6th in his preliminary heat in a time of 1:02.3, and in 27th place overall. There was no men’s 400 free relay at the 1948 Olympic Games.

Harrop was born in Winnipeg, Canada but moved to Motherwell, Scotland at a young age. He was attending the University of Glasgow when he qualified for the 1948 Olympic Games.

After those Olympics, Harrop and his wife Sheila moved back to Canada, where he became a dentist in British Columbia. He served on the Faculty of Dentristy at the University of British Columbia from 1965 through 1990.

In 1970, Harrop took a sabbatical from his work to participate in Voyage 8 on the SS Hope, a charity project that provided medical care to the developing world from a former US Navy hospital ship. Voyage 8 traveled to Tunisia.

Trevor Harrop is survived by 4 children, 11 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren.

Harrop was the oldest of four surviving members of the British swimming team at the 1984 Olympic Games. Still living from those Games are Ronald Stedman (who turned 95 in June), Jack Waldrop (who turned 90 in May), and Elizabeth Chuch (who turned 92 in March).

Born on April 19, 1927, he was the 154th oldest-living Olympian at the time of his death. He was the 5th-oldest living Olympic swimmer.

10 Oldest Living Olympians

Data Courtesy: Oldest Olympians Project

Olympian Birth date Country Sport Gold Silver Bronze Total Olympic year(s)
Iris Cummings December 21, 1920 United States Swimming 0 0 0 0 1936 Berlin
Bea Ballintijn May 9, 1923 Norway Swimming 0 0 0 0 1948 London
Erna Herbers May 2, 1925 Germany Swimming 0 0 0 0 1952 Helsinki
Lies Bonnier July 8, 1925 Netherlands Swimming 0 0 0 0 1952 Helsinki
Frank O’Neill September 30, 1926 Australia Swimming 0 0 0 0 1952 Helsinki
Greta Andersen May 1, 1927 Denmark Swimming 1 1 0 2
1948 London, 1952 Helsinki
Ronald Stedman June 3, 1927 Great Britain Swimming 0 0 0 0 1948 London
Ľudovít Komadel November 1, 1927 Czechoslovakia Swimming 0 0 0 0 1952 Helsinki
Bengt Rask April 28, 1928 Sweden Swimming 0 0 0 0 1952 Helsinki
Shiro Hashizume September 20, 1928 Japan Swimming 0 1 0 1 1952 Helsinki

1
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
James
31 minutes ago

Wow, sounds like this gentleman lived a full and good life. It’s amazing that only 4 years after having bombs dropped on your city, London hosted the Olympic Games.

2
0
Reply

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder/co-owner of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!