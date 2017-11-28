BridgeAthletic brings EXOS methodology and workouts to its digital platform

EXOS, a leader in human performance, has partnered with BridgeAthletic, a market leading technology company, to make their methodology more available to coaches, trainers, and athletes.

“This new partnership helps us continue our mission to upgrade lives and provide coaches, trainers, and athletes with the tools and resources they need to improve performance,” says Mark Verstegen, EXOS founder and president. “Not only will EXOS coaches be able to better scale their reach, but individual athletes and industry practitioners will also be able to use the platform to access EXOS methodology.”

Together, BridgeAthletic’s technology and the EXOS movement library will help coaches, trainers, and athletes build, customize, and deliver training plans more efficiently. Through the platform, athletes and teams can receive customized EXOS training plans based on their sport, position, and general fitness goals.

“We’re honored to combine the EXOS methodology with our technology platform,” says Michael Sharf, co-founder and CEO of BridgeAthletic. “Over the last five years, we’ve built and strengthened a market-leading human performance technology. Our tools empower coaches, trainers, and athletes around the world at the highest levels of sport. We’re excited to work with EXOS to keep growing and expand our company’s impact to improve outcomes in other populations such as private training and physical therapy.”

The platform contains over 2,000 high-quality movement videos across Pillar Preparation, Movement Preparation, Strength and Power, Movement Skills, and Regeneration. Each component plays an important role in EXOS’ methodology, which has supported world champions, first-round NFL draft picks, MVPs, Hall of Famers, Olympic medalists, and more.

“Coaches, trainers, and athletes will now be able to remotely access EXOS training plans,” says Verstegen. “We’re looking forward to evolving the content and programs in the BridgeAthletic platform and seeing the impact it has on the clients we support.”

For more information, visit www.bridgeathletic.com/exos.

About EXOS

EXOS is a leader in the field of human performance, a category it created more than 15 years ago. Today, EXOS employs more than 3,500 people in over 400 locations worldwide. With award-winning facilities, technology, and services, EXOS helps people take control of their health and performance so they can achieve what matters most to them. EXOS is trusted by hundreds of clients, including one-quarter of Fortune 100 companies, world champions in sports, and leaders in health care, military, and community organizations.

About BridgeAthletic

BridgeAthletic builds high-performance training tools for coaches, trainers, physical therapists, and athletes at the highest levels of their field. BridgeAthletic’s market leading platform allows industry practitioners to leverage the power of the cloud and big data to revolutionize the way performance programs are created, delivered, and tracked. Bridge works with over 250 elite organizations including teams across every professional sports league and power 5 NCAA conference, as well as a number of national governing bodies and youth organizations.

