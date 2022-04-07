Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Brent Hayden Chooses Life Outside of the Pool in 2nd Career Retirement

Comments: 1

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman HodgesGarrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

Brent Hayden is a 4x Olympian for and Olympic bronze medalist for Canada. He is the most decorated sprinter in Canadian history and recently announced his 2nd retirement, having retired once in 2012 and then come back 7 years later in 2019. Hayden explains that coming off of the Tokyo Olympics, he had wanted to keep swimming and pursue his 5th Olympic bid for the Paris 2024 Games. However, managing training at the level he needed to as well as the things he wanted to do outside of swimming proved too much this time around, ultimately leading to the world champion stepping away from the pool.

SWIMSWAM PODCAST LINKS

Music: Otis McDonald
www.otismacmusic.com

RECENT EPISODES

Opinions, beliefs and viewpoints of the interviewed guests do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of the hosts, SwimSwam Partners, LLC and/or SwimSwam advertising partners.

1
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Miss M
1 hour ago

So sad to have seen the last of BH in the pool, but love that he leaves on his terms having achIeved all he wanted to in the sport. That 47.99 was so very good! As an Aussie, I’m almost sad we beat out Canada for bronze.

4
-3
Reply

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!