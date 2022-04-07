Brent Hayden Chooses Life Outside of the Pool in 2nd Career Retirement

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

Brent Hayden is a 4x Olympian for and Olympic bronze medalist for Canada. He is the most decorated sprinter in Canadian history and recently announced his 2nd retirement, having retired once in 2012 and then come back 7 years later in 2019. Hayden explains that coming off of the Tokyo Olympics, he had wanted to keep swimming and pursue his 5th Olympic bid for the Paris 2024 Games. However, managing training at the level he needed to as well as the things he wanted to do outside of swimming proved too much this time around, ultimately leading to the world champion stepping away from the pool.

